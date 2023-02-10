wordpress blog stats
Zomato’s loss widens as it deals with industry-wide slowdown in its food delivery business

Published

"We have seen an industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since late October (post the festival of Diwali). This trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top 8 cities," according to the earnings report published by Zomato, adding that demand continues to be muted. Zomato's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal elaborated that the current slowdown in demand was unexpected and impacted the growth in food delivery profits but the company was in a good position to meet its profitability goal. The report discloses the company's metrics for the third quarter from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, for the financial year 2022-23. Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal remained defiant and attributed the slowdown to the following factors: Macro slowdown for the mid-market segment, Boom in dining out for the premium-end, Boom in travel at the premium-end. Goyal said that the number of "power customers" are steadily increasing on its platform, from 1.8 million to 2.7 million. These customers can be defined as ones who order more than 50 times in a calendar year. Why it matters: It may be useful to understand the financial results of Zomato as they can provide crucial insight into the financial health of tech companies in 2023. It is even more significant as 2023 is touted to be a challenging year for tech businesses. Zomato was one of the first few unicorns to be listed on the bourses and continues to remain a bellwether for the investor sentiment towards tech…

