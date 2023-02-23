Zomato rebrands 10-minute delivery service to ‘Zomato Everyday’: Here’s what to know

Zomato has launched ‘Zomato Everyday’ which will offer home-style meals cooked by home-chefs starting at Rs. 89, the company said in its blogpost on February 22, 2023. The new service comes in after Zomato had said that it would rebrand ‘Zomato Instant’ rejecting reports that the company was shutting down its ten-minute delivery offering. Speaking to Inc42, a Zomato spokesperson had confirmed:“We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision.” Currently, ‘Zomato Everyday’ is only available in select locations in Gurgaon. Why it matters: The move to replace the ten-minute delivery service, which was launched in 2022, comes in after it was criticised by many to be unnecessary and an operation that can risk lives of delivery employees. Amid low gains from Zomato Instant and reported losses, the company is experimenting with new products and attempting to rebrand its business. Since the company has maintained that Instant is not shutting down, it is unclear whether customers can avail 10-minute delivery option for the home-styled meals. ‘Slowdown in the food delivery business’ The Earnings report published by Zomato in February showed that the company has witnessed an “industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since late October (post the festival of Diwali)” across the country. The results were for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, that is from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. This hurt demand and impacted the…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.