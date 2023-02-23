wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Zomato rebrands 10-minute delivery service to ‘Zomato Everyday’: Here’s what to know

Zomato has launched a home-style meal service called ‘Zomato Everyday’ currently available in select areas of Gurugram only

Published

Zomato has launched ‘Zomato Everyday’ which will offer home-style meals cooked by home-chefs starting at Rs. 89, the company said in its blogpost on February 22, 2023. The new service comes in after Zomato had said that it would rebrand ‘Zomato Instant’ rejecting reports that the company was shutting down its ten-minute delivery offering. Speaking to Inc42, a Zomato spokesperson had confirmed:“We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision.” Currently, ‘Zomato Everyday’ is only available in select locations in Gurgaon. Why it matters: The move to replace the ten-minute delivery service, which was launched in 2022, comes in after it was criticised by many to be unnecessary and an operation that can risk lives of delivery employees. Amid low gains from Zomato Instant and reported losses, the company is experimenting with new products and attempting to rebrand its business. Since the company has maintained that Instant is not shutting down, it is unclear whether customers can avail 10-minute delivery option for the home-styled meals. ‘Slowdown in the food delivery business’ The Earnings report published by Zomato in February showed that the company has witnessed an “industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since late October (post the festival of Diwali)” across the country. The results were for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, that is from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. This hurt demand and impacted the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ