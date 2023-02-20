wordpress blog stats
Uttar Pradesh jumps the trend of CCTV monitoring for school exams

How will the government store and collect this data of minors? How does it plan it secure it, and were parents informed of this?

Published

What’s the news: After the West Bengal education board, the Uttar Pradesh authorities have warmed up to the idea of CCTV surveillance during school examinations. As per a Rediff article, around three lakh CCTV cameras have been provided in about 1.43 lakh examination rooms of all centres to prevent cheating. The CCTVs are equipped with voice recorders, digital video recorder, router devices and high-speed internet connections. As many as 8,753 examination centres across all 75 districts will have webcasting services for live monitoring for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Moreover, while the Bengal authorities had talked about withholding results in case of cheating, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of action under the National Security Act for those found involved in facilitating cheating. Prisoners to attend exams this time: This year, 170 prisoners will also be appearing for the exams. 79 candidates are registered in high schools while 91 candidates are registered at the intermediate-level. However, this still does not take away from the fact that thousands of underage children will be under state surveillance. Why it matters: Once again, a state education board is enthusiastic about using CCTV cameras but does not explain how this will help in preventing cheating. Will the cameras have additional video analytics software like facial recognition to spot cheating students or invigilators? If it’s simply monitoring of students, where will this data be stored? For how long will this data be stored? And were students and their parents/ guardians informed about this…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

