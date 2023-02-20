What’s the news: After the West Bengal education board, the Uttar Pradesh authorities have warmed up to the idea of CCTV surveillance during school examinations. As per a Rediff article, around three lakh CCTV cameras have been provided in about 1.43 lakh examination rooms of all centres to prevent cheating. The CCTVs are equipped with voice recorders, digital video recorder, router devices and high-speed internet connections. As many as 8,753 examination centres across all 75 districts will have webcasting services for live monitoring for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Moreover, while the Bengal authorities had talked about withholding results in case of cheating, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of action under the National Security Act for those found involved in facilitating cheating. Prisoners to attend exams this time: This year, 170 prisoners will also be appearing for the exams. 79 candidates are registered in high schools while 91 candidates are registered at the intermediate-level. However, this still does not take away from the fact that thousands of underage children will be under state surveillance. Why it matters: Once again, a state education board is enthusiastic about using CCTV cameras but does not explain how this will help in preventing cheating. Will the cameras have additional video analytics software like facial recognition to spot cheating students or invigilators? If it’s simply monitoring of students, where will this data be stored? For how long will this data be stored? And were students and their parents/ guardians informed about this…
News
Uttar Pradesh jumps the trend of CCTV monitoring for school exams
How will the government store and collect this data of minors? How does it plan it secure it, and were parents informed of this?
Latest Headlines
- Uttar Pradesh jumps the trend of CCTV monitoring for school exams February 20, 2023
- Why is Twitter charging users for SMS-based 2FA and why it shouldn’t February 20, 2023
- After artists and coders, news outlets up against OpenAI for using their articles to train ChatGPT February 20, 2023
- Delhi High Court dismisses WinZO’s trademark infringement plea against Google February 20, 2023
- What are the directions issued by India’s telecom regulator to improve telcos’ quality of services? February 18, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login