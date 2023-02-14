wordpress blog stats
Why are U.S. regulators asking Paxos to stop issuing new Binance-branded stable coins?

This can be a setback to Binance in terms of its growth prospects and holding investor confidence

Published

Paxos, a blockchain and tokenisation infrastructure platform, announced that it will not be issuing new Binance USD (BUSD) from February 21 after an order from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), as per a statement released by the company. The order was issued because of “several unresolved issues” related to Paxos’ oversight of its relationship with Binance with respect to BUSD, according to a statement by the NYDFS. What is BUSD: It is a stable coin issued by Binance (in partnership with Paxos), backed by reserves of US dollar and US treasuries in the ratio of 1:1. It was launched in September 2019, and is the third largest stablecoin after Tether and USD Coin. What is a stablecoin: It is a digital currency that is pegged to a “stable” reserve asset like the U.S. dollar or gold, Coinbase explained. They intend to reduce volatility relative to unpegged cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it added. Why it matters: It is a significant development because BUSD is the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with more than $16 billion in circulation. It is a setback for Binance as it will affect its ability to grow, hold investor confidence, and corner a market share, especially in the United States. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Ziao tweeted that he foresees BUSD’s share decreasing over time. What did the NYDFS say: The department said that it was “monitoring Paxos closely” to verify that the company can facilitate redemptions in an orderly fashion. It also clarified that Paxos was authorised to…

