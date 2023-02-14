Paxos, a blockchain and tokenisation infrastructure platform, announced that it will not be issuing new Binance USD (BUSD) from February 21 after an order from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), as per a statement released by the company. The order was issued because of “several unresolved issues” related to Paxos’ oversight of its relationship with Binance with respect to BUSD, according to a statement by the NYDFS. What is BUSD: It is a stable coin issued by Binance (in partnership with Paxos), backed by reserves of US dollar and US treasuries in the ratio of 1:1. It was launched in September 2019, and is the third largest stablecoin after Tether and USD Coin. What is a stablecoin: It is a digital currency that is pegged to a “stable” reserve asset like the U.S. dollar or gold, Coinbase explained. They intend to reduce volatility relative to unpegged cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it added. Why it matters: It is a significant development because BUSD is the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with more than $16 billion in circulation. It is a setback for Binance as it will affect its ability to grow, hold investor confidence, and corner a market share, especially in the United States. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Ziao tweeted that he foresees BUSD’s share decreasing over time. What did the NYDFS say: The department said that it was “monitoring Paxos closely” to verify that the company can facilitate redemptions in an orderly fashion. It also clarified that Paxos was authorised to…
News
Why are U.S. regulators asking Paxos to stop issuing new Binance-branded stable coins?
This can be a setback to Binance in terms of its growth prospects and holding investor confidence
Latest Headlines
- Why are U.S. regulators asking Paxos to stop issuing new Binance-branded stable coins? February 14, 2023
- Event Announcement: Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #Ad February 14, 2023
- MapMyIndia invests in drone sector, acquires 20% stake of Indrones February 14, 2023
- Quick Take: Does India need a separate competition law for digital markets? February 14, 2023
- “You can’t be buccaneering pirates”. MP Karti Chidambaram calls for law to regulate Ed-Tech February 14, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login