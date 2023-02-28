US govt warns businesses to keep a check on their AI product claims

“Keep your AI claims in check”, says the United States’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC), warning businesses to be cautious about how they label their products as AI-enabled and their promises to deliver benefits using automated technology. In a strongly-worded blogpost, the US consumer protection agency has listed out questions that companies must be able to answer before claiming that their products make use of AI capabilities. Addressing the AI hype in the market, which can potentially cause harm to consumers, the FTC has directed businesses to “avoid using automated tools that have biased or discriminatory impacts”. This is the second notice by FTC urging businesses to use AI responsibly. The first one also emphasised fairness, equity, non-discrimination and transparency to be guiding principles for businesses to make use of AI. Why it matters: Developers and businesses are increasingly incorporating automated technology in their daily operations. From chatbot services in different sectors like AI assistants such as Siri and Alexa to AI-powered toys, there are loads of products that are claimed to be enabled by AI. While it all looks trendy and innovative, it is necessary to cut through the hype and also look at how the use of AI can potentially harm users: one such prominent example is biases in healthcare services. Amid the noise and uncertainties, the FTC statement is important as it provides clear guidance on how consumer protection bodies can initiate an evaluation of AI use by businesses. Here are the questions that the FTC wants businesses…
