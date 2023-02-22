wordpress blog stats
Here are the airports and banks that will provide UPI wallets to foreign travellers

The Reserve Bank of India has provided more details on which airport and banks will initially support UPI wallets for foreign travellers.

Published

Last week India's central bank amended its rules for prepaid wallets to allow foreign travellers to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make payments in India. We've done an explainer on how this will work, but to give you the gist of it—foreign travellers will be able to load prepaid wallets linked to UPI with Indian Rupees and use the same to pay at online and offline stores that accept UPI. On February 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided more details on which airports and banks will initially support this service. Which foreign travellers are eligible to use UPI in India? It will start with travellers from the G-20 countries and later expand to others. In which airports can foreign travellers obtain a UPI wallet?  Bengaluru Mumbai New Delhi Additionally, delegates from G20 countries can also avail this facility at various meeting venues, RBI added. Who can issue UPI wallets?  ICICI Bank IDFC First Bank Pine Labs Private Limited (non-bank PPI issuer) Transcorp International Limited (non-bank PPI issuer) Both, the list of airports and issuers, is expected to increase over time. Why does this matter? As we've noted before, allowing foreign travellers to use UPI means that they will not have to carry large amounts of cash on them or rely on debit and credit cards that are not accepted in India as widely as UPI. In RBI's words, "travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India." Also Read Explained: How…

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

