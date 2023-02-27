What’s the news: Following the Delhi transport department’s notice on halting the use for two-wheeler bike taxis, Uber urged the government to hold industry dialogue for a regulatory framework on electric vehicles (EV) on its website. The company called for conversation with stakeholders while pointing out that the government “will likely allow only electric vehicles (EV) to function as bike taxis.” Why it matters: The curbing of an entire sector of ride-sharing vehicles lands a significant hit on company revenue. However, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) had also pointed out that the recent order creates confusion regarding sections of the Motor Vehicle Act that allowed aggregators to use non-transport vehicles. Company statements calling for more discussion on EVs can resolve some of this confusion and ensure clearer legislation on the use of two-wheelers. Uber to bring EVs in India: Uber said it wants to bring zero-emission vehicles by 2040 and is partnering with a “leading” car maker to bring 25,000 EVs on the platform. However, arguing for a smooth convergence, it asked that the timelines of the fleet should be the same across sectors. It asked that two-wheeler ridesharing apps be viewed the same as delivery and services. “The number of delivery rides far surpasses the two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters but they are being given a more practical timeframe for the electrification of their fleet… Tech platforms need to invest heavily to keep driver earnings on EV bikes at parity with petrol bikes, irrespective of…
Uber pushes for talks on Electric Vehicles in Delhi after curbs on bike taxis
Over a lakh drivers in Delhi depend on two-wheeler rides for their livelihood, says Uber, calling for parity with delivery services
