(Edited transcript from the video linked below) India is looking to regulate what it calls real money gaming - which is people playing games for real money. The proposed rules say that if you put money into a game with the expectation of a reward - whether it is monetary reward or in kind, then it is a real money game. Now, this is a little bit tricky. Let's say if I'm playing Clash of Clans, I will buy coins that I can basically use to get rewards - like an upgrade or speed-up some timers. And If I'm playing e-football, I might buy coins which I can use for a lucky draw - to get (win) players (like Messi or Ronaldo). And that's why a lot of casual games could also be covered by real money gaming, which is a problem. https://twitter.com/medianama/status/1621403021958848512?s=20&t=IQOlRsECf_WAMAQH6xBtww According to me, a bigger problem in real money gaming is that children are also being restricted from playing games for money. Now, if you think about it, that's a logical thing to happen, right? Kids could get addicted to gambling at a very young age when they're impressionable, so you want to regulate them playing real money games. But many times when children want upgrades, et cetera, they also get their parents to put in money to get those upgrades. So it doesn't really solve the problem of preventing children from expecting upgrades or expecting rewards. The other part of the problem is, let's say you…
The Fine Line: Regulating Real Money Gaming in India #QuickTake
A lot of casual games can be covered under ‘real money gaming’, which is one problem among others
