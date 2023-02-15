Telangana’s Aarogyasri Scheme: Looking beyond the govt’s rosy picture of healthcare digitisation

Imagine a world where people’s health records have been digitised to ease administrative work. The catch, however, is that the central and state governments can access and use this data in the absence of security measures while the healthcare staff is put under surveillance. Would you be willing to make this trade-off? For those living in Telangana, answering this question will soon become inevitable.

Telangana’s big plan for digitising healthcare

The state government has floated a tender for the digitisation of health records of all residents under the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust (AHCT) – a flagship scheme “to provide healthcare to the poor” as per its website. The tender calls for a portal and mobile application to upload and maintain data of all AHCT network hospitals and wellness centres with doctor details. People will be asked to self-register on the app using Aadhaar-based authentication and add family members as part of their dataset. Meanwhile, another section of this tender calls for facial recognition-like artificial intelligence to monitor healthcare staff.

Why it matters: Experts who spoke with MediaNama agreed that digitisation of health records in itself is a welcome idea. Doing so particularly helps those travelling across states to avail better healthcare. However, the efficacy of this move depends on the infrastructure available like internet, electricity, accessibility, etc. The tender talks about linking state records with the central database. But shouldn’t the government first ensure that the app will be accessible to all communities? Most importantly, what about choice? Rather than blindly pushing for digitisation, shouldn’t the government provide a dual choice to ease citizens’ grievances?

App to create unique identifiers for beneficiaries

Using the patient registration service, the AHCT will generate unique identifiers for people or “beneficiaries.” Their ID will be tagged to the Unique Health Identification (UHID) number under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). If a person does not have a UHID number, the system will generate one for them. According to the tender, this will ensure that the data remains a part of the “Healthcare Electronic Health Records” and “Personal Health Records” of every citizen.

However, as pointed out by Shweta Mohandas, a health researcher working at CIS India, many health policies are introduced at the national as well as state-level that don’t “talk” to each other. This means that experts often don’t know whether or how the Unified Health Interface refers to the Health Data Management Policy. This creates further confusion about how the system functions.

“And then to have another state coming out with policies, can create even more confusion, not just for policymakers, but also for hospitals, health care professionals and healthcare centres that will have to implement this,” she said.

Similarly, Gyan Tripathi, Editorial Assistant at Hasgeek said that forcing local healthcare facilities to digitise records will impose additional costs without adequate returns. Last year, the central government had floated the Health Data Retention Policy to digitize all health data documents from local clinics, hospital chains, etc. These digitized documents were to be then fed into electronic health records which would be used to create Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs under the ABDM. Yet now we see that both ABDM and such state-level projects are running in tandem.

As per a Rajya Sabha reply to questions on the uniformity in digital records, Telangana already has 10,91,416 health records linked under ABHA in 2023 alone.

What patient details will be recorded?

The system will “map” people’s FSC number and Aadhaar number. It will also take a person’s demographic details and allows users to retrieve them based on the FSC, UHID, or Aadhaar number. Further, it will “auto-calculate” a person’s age, save their photograph and maintain a unique AHCT number. Biometrics and facial integration system will also be used during this registration process. Patients will give their and their family members’ health expenses. The person will also have to share hospital-wise claims that have been approved or are under processing or are pending.

Once the process is completed, each person can print a card with a barcode and QR code to update demographic details with authentic verification. Further, it will validate pensioner employees, journalists, and people with Family Health Identity Cards for relevant schemes.

“The system notifies users if there are discrepancies between the provided and validated details, and generates a discrepancy file,” says the tender. However, what happens if patients have no way of correcting or feeding the proper data?

Inequity in healthcare data

Karan Tripathi, a lawyer and researcher looking into the use of AI in healthcare at Oxford University, told MediaNama that if done properly, digitisation can increase certainty of data and standardisation of data practices. Still, this depends on the quality of data. For example, pre-existing health data in formal institutions only captures the data of those who could approach such places.

“So all those populations who have been historically marginalised in healthcare will not be represented in health data. If you build AI models on that data, you are automating those inequities. So they will malfunction when applied to minority community. This puts lives in danger,” said Tripathi.

Similarly, Tripathi questions the reliability of user-generated data. He gave the example of women from conservative backgrounds who do not seek medical help or feel ashamed to share certain information. People can also forget to feed in proper data. Moreover, even in the EU, such data falls outside its data protection laws owing to supposed consent mechanism of the patients.

In light of all this happening outside India, Tripathi asked, “Do we [India] have the digital literacy to digitise such mass data? [If we do,] How do we ensure that existing systemic inequalities are not reproduced in the digitising process?”

When asked whether such a move would ease pressure on-ground, Tripathi said that public acceptance for digitisation will require empirical research which is not available, as of now. The little research that is available consists of small sample sizes consisting of largely white folks.

What data can the app access?

Based on the tender information, the system will also be able to get location data of people as well as track their medical history. For example, the app can check a person’s current location and suggest nearby AHCT network of hospital depending on the health service required by beneficiaries.

The app can also be used to book appointment/ video consultation, check doctors’ availability or schedule, reschedule appointment, cancel an appointment with the provision for paying online. Further, the system could integrate with any third-party devices like fitness bands to capture vitals and other parameters. Lastly, the app can provide follow-up visit reminders and send notifications for upcoming appointment, new schemes/services/packages introduced by AHCT team.

Unique report generation: Hospitals and wellness centres can use this collected data to generate reports on different criteria, such as date, facility, district, demographic details, hospital, and user login ID. These reports can be transferred to a dashboard that provides a visual representation of data, including unique registrations, outpatient and inpatient cases. It also allows the person using the dashboard to select various parameters.

“The dashboard also allows for a drill-down to individual beneficiary information. The reports can be exported to excel or pdf formats for authorized users,” the tender says.

However, such sophisticated categorisation of data can also be worrisome in the absence of any legislation concerning sensitive personal data. Consider the kind of data captured by the system regarding the treatment of a patient during a hospital stay:

Initial assessment details such as vitals, medical history, personal history, surgical history, complaints, and examination details. Daily assessment details including vitals, investigation requests and results, doctor notes, medication administration, and charts. Real-time vital data from monitors and ventilators. Doctor’s notes and documents. ICD codes for diagnosis. Interfacing with the National drug database. Medication administration using generic and brand medicines. Investigation requests and results. A discharge summary including discharge medications, post-discharge care, and uploading sections of the summary. Integrating with diagnostic information, wellness equipment, and EMR, LIS, and RIS systems using APIs. Digital signatures of the discharging doctor. Preoperative and post-operative photographs and specimen photos.

Risks of digitising data

Hasgeek’s expert Gyan Tripathi pointed out that digitization of health records can make healthcare vulnerable to attacks as seen in AIIMS’ case. To avoid this, he suggested setting standards in which everyone should first convert their data into a common format and then transmit it across. But even there he said, “Where does this cloud infrastructure come from and how is it transmitted? Where is it stored?”

Tripathi also spoke about possible duplicity of accounts. He compared the health retention framework to the UPI model wherein a person with one bank account can create multiple UPI Virtual Payment Addresses (VPAs).

“Even the ABHA number is envisaged something like you have one repository of your health records and then you can create multiple VPAs of sorts [all of which will be called] ABHA IDs, through which you can access those records. So people need to be told on how to use them, etc.,” he said.

Need for robust security measures

Such sensitive personal data ideally should have been covered or at least mentioned in the data protection Bill. However, the latest version of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP)Bill, 2022 does not even define sensitive data. So instead, users only have the Health Data Management Policy and similar policies to fall back. Still, as Mohandas pointed out, these do not have the same standing as legislation. Moreover, there are new versions of the policy every year.

Companies covet health data: According to Mohandas, health data can be used to identify a person. It is also extremely dangerous for a person if a stranger was to access their health records and medical history. A good example of this can be the medical data of people from the trans-community who can be discriminated against due to social stigma.

Further, there is a general push towards using such data for commercial purposes. For example, health data is very valuable for insurance companies and private companies.

“There’s this need for when the data is more valuable, there should also be a push towards making it more secure,” said Mohandas.

For this, she called for data protection legislations that not only looks at consent but additional procedural measures to ensure that the data is not shared blindly even during collection period.

“There was earlier the draft healthcare security Act that made sense to have [as] a legislation for healthcare. But again, it was at a draft stage and there’s been no progress at all. And then they moved towards the PDP bill and the multiple health care policies that are there,” she said.

Workplace surveillance creeps into healthcare

Towards the end of the tender, the government talks about the use of AI for healthcare administration. The system will have a dashboard with live counts of various healthcare activities such as consultations, lab tests, prescriptions and radiology tests at the unit and aggregate levels. Moreover, it will record the attendance of the healthcare worker staff using facial authentication and GPS coordinates.

“The performance of each unit will be scored as per the matrix defined by the AHCT. The system will also have patient ratings, which will be pulled from a feedback collection system,” says the tender.

To Mohandas, this manner of employee surveillance raised the question of legitimacy and whether all healthcare workers are considered actual employees or contractual employees? Of course, such surveillance in healthcare is not new. In 2021, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Haryana were forced to download a Mobile Device Management (MDM) application that called “MDM 360 shield.” This app allowed senior officials to track the locations of ASHA workers and add/delete information on their handsets.

Naturally, ASHAs protested such violation on privacy on learning about the app. They argued that it can make them further vulnerable to greater scrutiny and harassment from officials. Moreover, as most ASHAs are women and the higher officials men, it raised concerns about safety. Workers also said that such surveillance hindered unionization efforts.

Chilling effect of workplace surveillance: Previously, Professor Anupam Guha from the Ashank Desai Centre for Policy Studies, IIT Bombay, told MediaNama that there is no evidence to prove that surveillance within workplaces improves productivity. In fact, he talked about a chilling effect on employees that takes away they agency and creates an environment of exploitation.

All of this goes on to create a workplace where people are harassed, observed, surveilled, and their behaviour is unconsciously moulded in such an environment. Now imagine going to a government healthcare facility where its staff is being monitored using AI.

These workers will be tasked with taking your blood samples, recording your data, helping in your diagnosis. Would you want these persons to be high-functioning individuals in a healthy workplace or stressed workers suffering mental pressure due to work?

Most experts while considering the digitisation of healthcare only look at health data. However, as surveillance AI creeps into this sector as well, there needs to be more legislation safeguarding the worker rights of these individuals.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

