Tamil Nadu’s Winding Journey to a Ban on Online Gambling: What’s At ‘Stake’?

The Tamil Nadu govt’s efforts to ban online gambling (and gaming) has hit many roadblocks: A lowdown on the story so far

Published

All of Tamil Nadu's attempts to ban online gambling seem to be on hold—and that's not just by its own doing. A quick recap: Tamil Nadu is witnessing increasing numbers of suicides by people who lost money to "online gambling" platforms. So, the government tried to ban these games, not once, but twice. Both efforts are stalled, as we'll find out later. In the meanwhile, the Indian government has introduced rules that aim to regulate online games that aren't gambling games. But, some think they might cut into state powers to regulate gambling too. That adds fuel to the ever-burning debate around weakening federalism in India. There's clearly a lot going on—so, we rounded up the latest developments in Tamil Nadu's long-standing journey to ban online gambling in the state. 'Case' in point: Yesterday, the Supreme Court dropped a very important hearing from the day's agenda—the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments' challenge to their online gambling bans being struck down by the courts. Remember: the Madras High Court overturned the gambling ban in August 2021, and by December, Tamil Nadu challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court. Karnataka's ban on online games played for stakes was struck down by the Karnataka High Court in February 2022, and a challenge reached the apex court a month later.  In both cases, the high courts thought that the states had overstepped their powers—states can only regulate gambling, not the non-gambling games that they ended up banning too. A reminder: there's no clear consensus on what…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

