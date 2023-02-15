All of Tamil Nadu's attempts to ban online gambling seem to be on hold—and that's not just by its own doing. A quick recap: Tamil Nadu is witnessing increasing numbers of suicides by people who lost money to "online gambling" platforms. So, the government tried to ban these games, not once, but twice. Both efforts are stalled, as we'll find out later. In the meanwhile, the Indian government has introduced rules that aim to regulate online games that aren't gambling games. But, some think they might cut into state powers to regulate gambling too. That adds fuel to the ever-burning debate around weakening federalism in India. There's clearly a lot going on—so, we rounded up the latest developments in Tamil Nadu's long-standing journey to ban online gambling in the state. 'Case' in point: Yesterday, the Supreme Court dropped a very important hearing from the day's agenda—the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments' challenge to their online gambling bans being struck down by the courts. Remember: the Madras High Court overturned the gambling ban in August 2021, and by December, Tamil Nadu challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court. Karnataka's ban on online games played for stakes was struck down by the Karnataka High Court in February 2022, and a challenge reached the apex court a month later. In both cases, the high courts thought that the states had overstepped their powers—states can only regulate gambling, not the non-gambling games that they ended up banning too. A reminder: there's no clear consensus on what…
News
Tamil Nadu’s Winding Journey to a Ban on Online Gambling: What’s At ‘Stake’?
The Tamil Nadu govt’s efforts to ban online gambling (and gaming) has hit many roadblocks: A lowdown on the story so far
Latest Headlines
- Telangana’s Aarogyasri Scheme: Looking beyond the govt’s rosy picture of healthcare digitisation February 15, 2023
- Tamil Nadu’s Winding Journey to a Ban on Online Gambling: What’s At ‘Stake’? February 15, 2023
- Explained: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Digital Public Goods’ February 15, 2023
- Fortnite-maker Epic Games goes after Google Play Store in India February 15, 2023
- Google Rolls Out Beta Version of Privacy Sandbox on Android: Everything To Know February 15, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login