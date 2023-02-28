wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Meta, PornHub, OnlyFans adopt new tool to curb sharing of sexually explicit images of children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children launched a new tool called ‘Take It Down’ to remove sexually explicit images of children from the internet.

Published

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), on February 27, announced the launch of a new tool to remove sexually explicit images of children from the internet. The tool, called Take It Down, allows “users from around the world to submit a report that can help remove online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting a child under 18 years old.”

Why does this matter: Non-consensual sharing of sexual images of minors is a major problem that all social media platforms unanimously agree on eliminating, but are not doing enough about. This latest tool makes it easier for platforms to remove illegal images and videos as it gives affected users the ability to anonymously and conveniently self-report such images and videos.

“Having explicit content online can be scary and very traumatizing, especially for young people. The adage of ‘you can’t take back what is already out there’ is something we want to change. The past does not define the future and help is available.”  — Gavin Portnoy, vice president of Communications & Brand at NCMEC

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Which platforms have adopted the new tool: 

  • Meta (Facebook & Instagram) 
  • Pornhub
  • Mindgeek
  • OnlyFans
  • Yubo

“All five of the participating platforms have been previously criticized for failing to protect minors from sexual exploitation. A BBC News report from 2021 found children could easily bypass OnlyFans’ age verification systems, while Pornhub was sued by 34 victims of sexual exploitation the same year, alleging that the site knowingly profited from videos depicting rape, child sexual exploitation, trafficking, and other nonconsensual sexual content. Yubo — described as “Tinder for teens” — has been used by predators to contact and rape underage users, and the NCMEC estimated last year that Meta’s plan to apply end-to-end encryption to its platforms could effectively conceal 70 percent of the child sexual abuse material currently detected and reported on its platform,” The Verge reported.

Who can file reports with Take it Down: “If you were under age 18 when images or videos of you nude, partially nude, or in a sexually explicit situation were taken and you believe they have been or will be shared online, you can use this service,” the platform’s FAQ page explains. Parents or trusted adults can also file reports on behalf of a young person. Users from anywhere around the world can use the tool.

How does the tool work: 

  1. Filing a report: Users who fit the above criteria can anonymously file a report on the Take it Down platform. The image or video in question does not have to be shared but has to be on the device that is being used for reporting.
  2. Creating hash value for the image: Take It Down will create a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, for the specific images or videos that have been reported.
  3. Hash values used by platforms to take down content: “When tech platforms sign up to participate, they are provided these hash values so they can detect and remove the imagery on their public or unencrypted sites and apps. This all happens without the image or video ever leaving a device or anyone viewing it,” NCMEC explained.

Isn’t it similar to StopNCII: StopNCII.org, a platform operated by the UK’s Revenge Porn Helpline, also works in a similar manner to curb the sharing of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) on the internet. But, StopNCII is meant for non-consensual imagery of people over the age of 18, not children.

Creating public awareness of the tool: NCMEC has created the following public service announcement that will appear on platforms that children frequent:

Initial funding provided by Meta: Meta provided initial funding to build the infrastructure for Take It Down, NCMEC revealed. Meta has shared more details about its involvement and the tool in a blog post.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

2 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ