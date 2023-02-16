Summary: India’s telecom regulator on licensing framework for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure

A consultation paper released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on February 9, 2023, seeks to invite feedback from stakeholders on a new licensing category of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure providers (DCIP).

The regulator says that the country needs to ensure that communications infrastructure supports its population so that the advantages of new technologies are accessible to everyone in an equitable and affordable manner.

The paper says that there will not be a sector in which service delivery to citizens will not be undertaken through digital media in the near future.

“Accordingly, there is (a) need to accelerate creation of digital infrastructure and connectivity in the country,” reads the paper.

The telecom watchdog is accepting comments on the paper till March 9, 2023, and counter-comments, if any, by March 23, 2023. They can be sent to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Advisor (Broadband and Policy Analysis), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, on the following email id— advbbpa@trai.gov.in with a copy to jtadvbbpa-1@trai.gov.in.

Why it matters: The paper may prove to be critical as a licensing framework will ensure better utilisation of resources needed to aid growth of digital communications infrastructure, as per TRAI. The regulator says that a framework is necessary given that the government’s dependence on digital infrastructure platforms will increase over time. The framework is likely to facilitate better sharing of network resources, reduction in cost, and could help deliver 5G services to enterprises, among other things.

Key takeaways

The paper explains that digital communications can be categorised into four layers:

Application

Service

Network

Infrastructure

Brief context: The regulator states that various application services and most value-added services fall under the application layer. “Application providers use the underlying networks and/or internet services to provide applications services. However, the boundary between the application and service layer is blurring,” TRAI notes, providing examples of audio conferencing, audiotex, and voicemail.

The telecom watchdog says that it is imperative that “a conducive framework is defined where entities who are focussed on only creating infrastructure over which any service can ride, are promoted”.

What is the need: “Presence of neutral third-party entities that can create passive as well as certain network layer active infrastructure can help in increased sharing and can bring down overall infra development costs,” the paper says. It elaborates that “there are no entities whose scope of work include both passive and active digital connectivity infrastructure creation in the present legal and licensing framework in India”. It adds that such entities can help in speedy Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) penetration if incentivised with an exemption from payment of license fees.

What should be the scope of a licensee: The regulator says that the scope should be to “establish, maintain, and work both passive and active infrastructure, equipment, and systems which are required for establishing Wireline Access Network, Radio Access Network (RAN) (excluding core network and holding of spectrum), Wi-Fi systems, and Transmission Links”.

The paper also notes that the DCIP licensee must provide items, equipment, and systems to eligible service providers in a “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner”.

“DCIPs are thus envisaged to be neutral hosts that will help in infrastructure creation at (the) network layer which will be used by other licensees for provision of services,” the paper concludes.

Call for light regulation: “…it is very much required that these DCIP licensees should be lightly regulated in order to accelerate and promote the creation of DCI in the country,” the paper says. The regulator first says that a DCIP licence should be a standalone licence to keep it light touch. It argues against including the DCIP licence as part of the Unified Licensing (UL) regime because its onerous conditions will be applicable to these licensees.

Same service, same rules: “For licensing and regulatory framework to be effective in any country, there should be general broad principles that need to be adhered to. One of such principles is– ‘Similar services should be subject to similar rules’,” the paper suggests, adding that it makes sense to include DCIPs in the UL regime.

The paper observes that there are instances where similar services are offered under different licences in India due to the introduction of different licences at different points in time. It violates the principle of “similar services…similar rules” which is why the DCIP licence will be authorised under UL, instead of a standalone licence.

Should there be a licence fee: “One of the views can be that DCIPs should be subjected to same LF [License Fee]as is applied to other licensees,” the paper says. However, it also says that the scope of work does not permit a DCIP to provide services directly to customers. It states that a LF is imposed and recovered from licensees which provide telecom services to end customers, and hence the DCIPs should not be subject to LF. It has asked stakeholders to share their comments on the legal tenability of not charging any licensee fee to DCIPs.

Addressing entry barriers: The telecom regulator says that deliberations will be required while considering issues like the levy of entry fee, Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG), Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) and Application Processing Fee and the amount applicable on DCIPs. It argues for keeping these entry barriers low to help attract more players. The paper recommends an entry fee of Rs. 2 lakhs for DCIP authorisation. “It is also proposed to levy an application processing fee of Rs. 15,000 for obtaining DCIP Authorization under UL,” the paper says.

No PBG: The regulator said that DCIPs should be exempted from furnishing Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG). It is levied “to cover violation of licence conditions and to ensure the performance under the licence agreement including compliance of instructions issued by the Licensor from time to time”.

Penalty for breaches: “…since DCIPs will operate at national level, they should be subject to similar amounts of penalties as other authorisations under UL that operate at national level,” the paper says. It also says that there will be many smaller DCIPs on the regional level and the penalty should be in line with authorisations that have a regional scope. The telecom watchdog suggests a maximum penalty of Rs. 20 lakh for DCIPs.

Who can sell/ lease/rent furniture: “Entities like licensed telcos, local cable operators (LCOs), data centres (DCs), content delivery networks, etc. would be potential contenders to lease/rent/buy the infrastructure created by DCIPs,” the paper reveals. It contends that only licensed entities should avail of the furniture service from DCIPs, if no licence fee is proposed for DCIPs.

The paper also says that infrastructure sharing should be promoted as much as possible. “Therefore, it…proposed that active and passive infrastructure sharing amongst all licensees (including DCIPs) should be allowed for such network elements that they are permitted to install under their licence authorisation,” the paper says.

Focus on principles: The paper says that the regulatory framework must be based on principles rather than rules, and promote self-regulation. It adds that regulations should be ex-poste rather than ex-ante. “If DCIPs are allowed to provide services only to licensed entities, then the principal-agent relationship between the two can be used for self- regulation. The agreements can ensure that “DCIPs adhere to broad principles of Indian licensing and regulatory framework including security conditions, quality of service (QoS), interconnection, non-discrimination, etc”.

How do other countries deal with DCI?

“The study of international licensing and regulatory framework reveals that various countries have aligned their telecom regulations to attract investment and strengthen the service delivery segment by segregating the infrastructure/network layer and service/application layers,” the regulator says in the paper. It cites examples of the following countries:

European Union: The European Commission has divided a broadband network into three layers: passive infrastructure, active equipment technology and delivery of services. The paper says that these layers depend on each other, meaning that layer two can only be realised upon completion of layer one, and layer three requires the network from layer two.

Singapore: The country has “structural and ownership separation between retail service providers, wholesale network service provider, passive infrastructure provider and fibre network company to ensure non-discriminatory access to essential passive infrastructure facilities”. The country has two types of licences-

Facilities-based operator: Deploy infrastructure and operate telecommunication network infrastructure

Service-based operator: Provide services over an infrastructure of FBO

Malaysia: The licensing framework of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission “separates the network from the service, and places emphasis on the activity rather than on the technology”. There are four categories of licensable activities:

Network Facilities Providers: Fundamental building block upon which network, applications and content services are provided. Network Services Providers: Basic connectivity and bandwidth provider. Applications Service Providers: Voice services, data services, content-based services, electronic commerce, among others. Content Applications Service Providers: Subset of applications service providers including traditional broadcast services and the latest services such as online publishing and information services.

United Kingdom: There is no licence required to install or operate electronic communications networks or services unless the use of radio frequency spectrum is involved, the paper states. A general authorization is required for two types of communication providers:

Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) Providers Electronic Communication Services (ECS) Providers

Kenya: “Kenya’s licensing regime is a unified and technology-neutral licensing framework that permits any form of communications infrastructure to be used to provide any type of communications service,” TRAI says in its paper. The country’s Unified Licensing Framework (ULF) consists of three licenses—

Network Facilities Provider,

Application Service Provider,

Content Service Provider.

