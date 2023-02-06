Phone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, and Google have expressed interest in working with DigiLocker, said Debabrata Nayak, Director - DigiLocker. He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023. Earlier we had reported the Chief Executive Officer of NeGD (National e-Governance Division) Abhishek Singh saying that the government is in talks with Google to pre-install DigiLocker on all Android phones. DigiLocker's past and future, as per details shared by Nayak DigiLocker's ultimate aim NeGD started working on DigiLocker in 2015 when it was asked by the Indian government. The problem when DigiLocker started was that no government document except Aadhaar had an API, which could be used to fetch documents digitally to another app. However, DigiLocker has come a long way now. It aims to bring together all the documents used by a person during her life, from the birth certificate to the death certificate, Nayak said. How DigiLocker works Issuer (for example, CBSE) issues the documents (like a 12th class marksheet) digitally, which can be fetched into the DigiLocker app using APIs. Then the requester (you and me) can access the documents related to us. In case certain documents do not have an existing API, the DigiLocker team helps in building it. In recent times, a new type of requesters are are springing up, said Nayak. These are 'verifiers', who only want to verify data based on the documents stored in DigiLocker. Examples of documents available or those that are planned to be made available…
Samsung and Oppo Want To Work With DigiLocker, Plans For Common Consent Manager Underway
Digilocker's strategic partnerships with phone manufacturers can significantly boost the service's user base
