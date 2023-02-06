wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Samsung and Oppo Want To Work With DigiLocker, Plans For Common Consent Manager Underway

Digilocker’s strategic partnerships with phone manufacturers can significantly boost the service’s user base

Published

Phone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, and Google have expressed interest in working with DigiLocker, said Debabrata Nayak, Director - DigiLocker. He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023. Earlier we had reported the Chief Executive Officer of NeGD (National e-Governance Division) Abhishek Singh saying that the government is in talks with Google to pre-install DigiLocker on all Android phones. DigiLocker's past and future, as per details shared by Nayak DigiLocker's ultimate aim NeGD started working on DigiLocker in 2015 when it was asked by the Indian government. The problem when DigiLocker started was that no government document except Aadhaar had an API, which could be used to fetch documents digitally to another app. However, DigiLocker has come a long way now. It aims to bring together all the documents used by a person during her life, from the birth certificate to the death certificate, Nayak said. How DigiLocker works Issuer (for example, CBSE) issues the documents (like a 12th class marksheet) digitally, which can be fetched into the DigiLocker app using APIs. Then the requester (you and me) can access the documents related to us. In case certain documents do not have an existing API, the DigiLocker team helps in building it. In recent times, a new type of requesters are are springing up, said Nayak. These are 'verifiers', who only want to verify data based on the documents stored in DigiLocker. Examples of documents available or those that are planned to be made available…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ