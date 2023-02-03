wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RTI: Nearly 5,000 URLs blocked under Section 69A in the first 10 months of 2022

The first 10 months of 2022 accounted for a little over 20 percent of the content taken down in the last seven years.

Published

As many as 4,987 URLs were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act by the Indian government between January 2022 and October 2022, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in reply to an RTI filed by MediaNama. Replying to an RTI about the number of orders issued to intermediaries under Section 69A, the Ministry said, “The Committee constituted under Rule (7) of the Rules 2009 had recommended for issuing blocking directions issued to intermediaries to block a total of 4987 URLs during Jan 2022 to Oct 2022… which include all type of URLs, i.e. webpages, websites, specific pages on social media platforms, etc.” Comparing RTI findings with previous reportage: On January 12, 2023, the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC.in) said in a report that 22,447 websites, URLs, applications, and social media posts were taken down under the same section between January 2015 and September 2022. While the duration in MediaNama’s RTI includes October 2022, a comparison with the SFLC.in report shows that the first 10 months of 2022 accounted for a little over 20 percent of the content taken down in the last seven years. Why this matters: Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 allows the government to block information from public access under specific conditions—(i) interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, (ii) defence of India, (iii) security of the State, (iv) friendly relations with foreign States or (v) public order or (vi) for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offense relating…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

1 week ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ