The Delhi Police plans to work with Truecaller to protect the public from cyber frauds and scams relating to government impersonation, as per a report by The Telegraph on February 12, 2023. But as per an RTI reply sent to MediaNama by the Department of Telecommunications, the government does not have data on the number of spam calls made in 2022. So, what we would like to know is – what inspired the police to sign an MoU with a caller ID verification platform when the government does not seem to have basic data on spam calling in India? Searching for spam calling data in India An average person would say they get at least 2-3 spam calls a day. However, to know the exact number of spam calls made last year, MediaNama sent the following questions to the Department of Telecommunications as an RTI request: How many robo calls were made in India between January 2022 and December 2022? How many robo calls made in India between January 2022 and December 2022 were scam calls? How many robo calls made in India between January 2022 and December 2022 came from a single source? Please share details of the single source of robo calls Which region of India receives the most robo calls between January 2022 and December 2022? What is the global rank of India in terms of number of spam calls made? In India, is there a target audience for robo calls? Please share details of this audience.…
RTI: Telecom department says no data on spam calls in 2020 and here’s why it matters
What inspired the Delhi police to sign an MoU with Truecaller when the government does not seem to have basic data on spam calling in India?
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
