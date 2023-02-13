wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RTI: Telecom department says no data on spam calls in 2020 and here’s why it matters

What inspired the Delhi police to sign an MoU with Truecaller when the government does not seem to have basic data on spam calling in India?

Published

Pixabay

The Delhi Police plans to work with Truecaller to protect the public from cyber frauds and scams relating to government impersonation, as per a report by The Telegraph on February 12, 2023. But as per an RTI reply sent to MediaNama by the Department of Telecommunications, the government does not have data on the number of spam calls made in 2022. So, what we would like to know is – what inspired the police to sign an MoU with a caller ID verification platform when the government does not seem to have basic data on spam calling in India? Searching for spam calling data in India An average person would say they get at least 2-3 spam calls a day. However, to know the exact number of spam calls made last year, MediaNama sent the following questions to the Department of Telecommunications as an RTI request: How many robo calls were made in India between January 2022 and December 2022? How many robo calls made in India between January 2022 and December 2022 were scam calls? How many robo calls made in India between January 2022 and December 2022 came from a single source? Please share details of the single source of robo calls Which region of India receives the most robo calls between January 2022 and December 2022? What is the global rank of India in terms of number of spam calls made? In India, is there a target audience for robo calls? Please share details of this audience.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ