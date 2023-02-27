RTI: NCERT to conduct security audit of DIKSHA, denies user-profiling and data-sharing via the platform

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is initiating a third-party security audit of DIKSHA—the Indian government-run online education platform, the organisation has said in response to Right to Information (RTI) queries filed by MediaNama, regarding the alleged exposure of students’ personal data through DIKSHA app. The DIKSHA platform is an NCERT initiative that was launched in 2017, under the aegis of the Education Ministry.

The response, dated February 24, 2023, also states that the NCERT has suggested EkStep Foundation, a Bengaluru-based organisation taking care of the technical operations of DIKSHA, to “ensure that all the data collected in DIKSHA should be stored in a secured way with access only to the approved users”. However, according to a report by Economic Times, EkStep Foundation has refused to make comments on the reports of data exposure stating that it is not operating DIKSHA. There is no clarity from either of the organisations on this front.

What was the RTI about?

A report by WIRED in January this year revealed that a security lapse on DIKSHA, which was identified by a UK-based security researcher, had exposed the personally-identifying information of millions of students and teachers to the risks of data breaches and scams among others. The researcher informed that all of this data was stored on an “unprotected server”.

MediaNama filed an RTI with the NCERT asking whether the body has taken note of these reports and what measures they would take to address the concerns. We also asked for details of grievances and complaints by users and cybersecurity researchers about DIKSHA in the last year.

Why it matters:

DIKSHA has over 16 Crore enrolments for its courses across India and it has been projected as the government’s premier online education platform during and after the pandemic. Multiple reports of children’s privacy being risked due to security lapses in the platform’s servers are a cause of concern, especially in the absence of a data protection law. This is the first time the government has publicly initiated a step toward addressing questions about the security of the DIKSHA platform.

Caution by Human Rights Watch and others:

Before the disclosure by the WIRED, in 2022 the Human Rights Watch group had raised concerns in its report that DIKSHA collects children’s precise location data, including the date and time of their current and their last known location. It also cautioned that students’ data is being shared with Google for advertising purposes.

Taking note of HRW’s allegations, the NCERT in the RTI response has denied allegations that DIKSHA collects precise location data and time of current or last known location.

“DIKSHA only gets approximate state and district information (based on device IP). The state & district of the user is stored in the system only after confirmation from the user and is used to show the user-curated content specific to the user’s board/state. The IP address is also not stored,” the reply reads.

The NCERT informed that they responded to three complaints regarding DIKSHA between January 2022 and January 2023. These were raised by:

Zama Neff, Director, Children’s Rights Division, Human Rights Watch,

Karti P Chidambaram, parliamentarian, and

CERT-IN

These complaints were addressed by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), the technical wing of NCERT. The NCERT has attached annexures of these replies in their RTI reply.

It also highlighted that CERT-IN had informed the NCERT on January 23, 2023, about the possibly compromised credentials of six DIKSHA users. The cybersecurity agency was informed to take “necessary precautions” as per IT Ministry’s suggestions.

Additional key points from CIET’s response to issues raised:

Regarding the question of the usage of children’s cameras and microphones on DIKSHA, the CIET says that for students, while the camera is only used for scanning QR codes to enable access to relevant content, the microphone is used only for engaging with “Record and Play activities”. There is no other usage of these devices, the reply states. While Google Software Development Kits such as Google Firebase Analytics and Google Crashlytics are not embedded in the DIKSHA app—a concern raised by HRW—the CIET informs that DIKSHA has “integration with Google Firebase through its plugin”. This, it states, is to get details of downloads and other usages of the app. It also adds that “DIKSHA does not share any user data with Google Firebase Analytics” and the usage data is “aggregated & anonymous”. The CIET denies using children’s data for advertising, behavioural advertising, or for commercial purposes, but states that Google Firebase data is used for sending push notifications about the app, such as the launch of a new program or a national contest. On concerns about data being shared with the Education Ministry, the CIET informs that the in-app page navigation data of users that DIKSHA collects and stores are not available or transmitted to any user or administrator of the app. But, it does say that the aggregated and anonymised data “may be made available publicly and administrators who run programs on DIKSHA” and teachers or head officials may also consent to share their contact data with those who run programs on the app. When asked if DIKSHA can enable user profiling, the CIET says no. It says, though user data and information are collected during login/registration process, DIKSHA does not receive user-related data from any other sources and “therefore does not modify/update user profiles based on any other sources/databases”.

