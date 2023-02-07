IT Ministry Denies Info on the Consultations that Shaped India’s Online Gaming Policy

The IT Ministry has declined to provide information on the meetings it had with the online gaming industry in the run-up to releasing its new framework for online gaming on January 2nd, 2023.

What were these meetings about? “The Ministry had moved swiftly in framing the policy and this was possible due to a series of meetings/consultations conducted by MeitY [the IT Ministry] with stakeholders prior to drafting the policy,” said India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar last month when the policy was released, reported Times of India.

MediaNama filed multiple Right to Information (RTI) applications with the Ministry last month to find out what transpired at these meetings.

What’s so special about the response? It’s rather surprising—the government was clear that public feedback on the released rules would be held in a “fiduciary” capacity, or withheld from the public. It didn’t specify that pre-release consultations are confidential too.

Why it matters: Overall, this points towards a worrying trend in Indian tech policy-making—where policy making happens behind doors that should ideally be open. Even submissions for one of India’s most important laws—the draft data protection bill—weren’t disclosed to the public. As we reported back then, “disclosing public feedback not only ensures transparency from the government’s end but also helps in holding them accountable for the laws and rules they bring in. One can gauge whether the general public or the stakeholders are in favour of, or against a law or a set of rules (or certain provisions within them) by looking at the feedback”.

So, what happened?

What did we ask the IT Ministry? Last month, MediaNama filed over 10 RTIs with the Ministry on its individual consultations with major gaming and industry associations, gaming platforms, state governments, and consumer welfare groups, prior to the release of the online gaming rules. Information requests included:

List of all the meetings that took place between the Ministry and the concerned stakeholder; Participants attending these meetings; Copies of the minutes of the meetings for all such discussions; Copies of any non-confidential documents presented in these meetings; Copies of any non-confidential letters, documents or emails exchanged between the concerned stakeholder and the IT Ministry; List of any other Central government or external third parties involved in these consultations; Copies of any non-confidential documents provided by any other Central government or external third parties during the consultation.

What did the IT Ministry say about sharing the information? The government declined to provide information across the board. We got this stock reply to all our RTIs: