wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

RS Sharma, key person for Aadhaar and Co-WIN projects, steps down as Chief of National Health Authority of India

Sharma’s work primarily focused on providing IT solutions and implementation of digital governance projects in various sector

Published

Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority (NHA), stepped down from his position after completing his tenure on January 31, 2023. In February 2021, Sharma was appointed CEO of the NHA, the body responsible for implementing the government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for integrating digital health infrastructure in the country. As my tenure at @AyushmanNHA ends today, I am happy to share that we are set on a transformational journey in India's healthcare service delivery. It has been my privilege to be a part of AB PM-JAY & #ABDM which aims to make healthcare affordable, accessible & available for all. — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) January 31, 2023 In the past two decades, Sharma has held critical roles in the tech policy sector, most significant ones involving his tenure at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the NHA. His work has been primarily focused on providing information technology solutions and leading the implementation of such projects during the shift towards digital governance in every sector. As someone who has been the Centre’s key man for heading e-governance projects, Sharma has in the past refuted allegations of security lapse in the UIDAI project. In 2018, he was embroiled in a controversy when he published his Aadhaar number on Twitter challenging hackers that they could do no harm with access only to his Aadhaar number. While hackers…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

5 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ