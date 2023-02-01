Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority (NHA), stepped down from his position after completing his tenure on January 31, 2023. In February 2021, Sharma was appointed CEO of the NHA, the body responsible for implementing the government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for integrating digital health infrastructure in the country. As my tenure at @AyushmanNHA ends today, I am happy to share that we are set on a transformational journey in India's healthcare service delivery. It has been my privilege to be a part of AB PM-JAY & #ABDM which aims to make healthcare affordable, accessible & available for all. — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) January 31, 2023 In the past two decades, Sharma has held critical roles in the tech policy sector, most significant ones involving his tenure at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the NHA. His work has been primarily focused on providing information technology solutions and leading the implementation of such projects during the shift towards digital governance in every sector. As someone who has been the Centre’s key man for heading e-governance projects, Sharma has in the past refuted allegations of security lapse in the UIDAI project. In 2018, he was embroiled in a controversy when he published his Aadhaar number on Twitter challenging hackers that they could do no harm with access only to his Aadhaar number. While hackers…
News
RS Sharma, key person for Aadhaar and Co-WIN projects, steps down as Chief of National Health Authority of India
Sharma’s work primarily focused on providing IT solutions and implementation of digital governance projects in various sector
