Reading List: Discussion on Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI #Ad

Our list of must-reads as you gear up for our upcoming discussion on regulation of convergence technologies at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Published

If you're planning to participate in our discussion on “Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI” on February 24th in Delhi (or in a hybrid manner), we'd appreciate it if you come prepared for the discussion. MediaNama discussions are explorative. We don't just discuss how a policy is, but also how it should be and why. We take into account the context of things that have happened, not just the impact that policies will have. If you've not applied to attend our invite only discussion, then there's a link to a sign up form and an agenda below. We've put together a list of things you ought to consider reading before you participate: Reading List First up: The consultation paper released by the Telecom Regulatory Authorirty of India (TRAI). [Read here] Quick glance: Our summary of the consultation paper, key sections, and their implications. [Check it out] Governmental pushback: The consultation paper has not gone down well with India's ministry for information and broadcasting. [Find out why] Sending feedback: It is an open consultation which concludes on February 27, 2023, so you can send your comments to TRAI in the email addresses mentioned here. TRAI's past initiative: The regulator had conducted a consultation on ‘Convergence and Competition in Broadcasting and Telecommunications’ dealing with regulation of the telecom and broadcasting industries in January, 2006. [Read] TRAI's recommendations: The regulator issued its recoomendations after two months (March 2006) to address regulatory gaps in converging telecommunication and broadcast carriage issues. [Read] MediaNama's take: MediaNama Founder and…

