Wikipedia services in Pakistan have been "degraded" for 48 hours for "not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents", the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on February 1, 2023. Although it's not clear what exactly this content was, the PTA did say that it was "blasphemous". Wikipedia was approached earlier for blocking/removing certain content "by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s)", but it did not do so. The platform was also provided with a hearing opportunity, but it did not appear "before the Authority", the PTA said. Has Wikipedia been completely blocked/banned? Not yet. The services of Wikipedia have only been “degraded” as per details obtained from a Pakistani press release. It is not immediately clear what "degraded" means. However, there's another cause for concern. Wikipedia has been issued another direction to block/remove the reported content. And if it fails to comply this time, it will be "blocked" in Pakistan. May restore services if Wikipedia complies "The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be reconsidered subject to blocking / removal of the reported unlawful contents. PTA is committed to ensuring a safe #online experience for all #Pakistani citizens according to local laws," the PTA said. Pakistani Twitter users express displeasure Several Twitter users expressed displeasure over the government's attempts to censor online content. https://twitter.com/rangeenchoozay/status/1620802404768940034?s=20&t=RecfmtAGmGa3VSG0nJUcEw https://twitter.com/saad0polis/status/1620770510358581249?s=20&t=RecfmtAGmGa3VSG0nJUcEw Also read: Proposed changes to IT Rules will lead to censorship of the press: Editors Guild of India (medianama.com) Regulation of digital platforms must not hurt freedom of expression: UNESCO (medianama.com) Quick take: India's new news…
Pakistan To Block Wikipedia If It Doesn’t Remove Certain “Blasphemous” Content
Wikipedia services in Pakistan have been “degraded” for 48 hours for “not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents”
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
