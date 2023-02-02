wordpress blog stats
Pakistan To Block Wikipedia If It Doesn’t Remove Certain “Blasphemous” Content

Wikipedia services in Pakistan have been “degraded” for 48 hours for “not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents”

Published

Wikipedia services in Pakistan have been "degraded" for 48 hours for "not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents", the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on February 1, 2023. Although it's not clear what exactly this content was, the PTA did say that it was "blasphemous". Wikipedia was approached earlier for blocking/removing certain content "by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s)", but it did not do so. The platform was also provided with a hearing opportunity, but it did not appear "before the Authority", the PTA said. Has Wikipedia been completely blocked/banned?  Not yet. The services of Wikipedia have only been “degraded” as per details obtained from a Pakistani press release. It is not immediately clear what "degraded" means. However, there's another cause for concern. Wikipedia has been issued another direction to block/remove the reported content. And if it fails to comply this time, it will be "blocked" in Pakistan. May restore services if Wikipedia complies "The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be reconsidered subject to blocking / removal of the reported unlawful contents. PTA is committed to ensuring a safe #online experience for all #Pakistani citizens according to local laws," the PTA said.  Pakistani Twitter users express displeasure Several Twitter users expressed displeasure over the government's attempts to censor online content. https://twitter.com/rangeenchoozay/status/1620802404768940034?s=20&t=RecfmtAGmGa3VSG0nJUcEw https://twitter.com/saad0polis/status/1620770510358581249?s=20&t=RecfmtAGmGa3VSG0nJUcEw Also read: Proposed changes to IT Rules will lead to censorship of the press: Editors Guild of India (medianama.com) Regulation of digital platforms must not hurt freedom of expression: UNESCO (medianama.com) Quick take: India's new news…

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

6 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

