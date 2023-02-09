No Relief For Rapido: Supreme Court Asks The Company To Move Bombay HC Again

What's the news: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by bike-taxi company Rapido challenging the Maharashtra government's refusal to provide the company with a two-wheeler taxi aggregator license, LiveLaw reported. The Maharashtra government issued a notification on January 19, 2023, banning the use of non-transport vehicles for aggregation and ride-pooling, as per a PTI report. This applied to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. What are non-transport vehicles you ask? To put it simply, they're the ones with white number plates. Also, they're not allowed to be used for commercial purposes. The PTI report said, "Some of them (cab aggregators) provide mobile application-based aggregator service using vehicles, especially two-wheelers, registered under the non-transport category." Before this, on January 13, 2023, the Bombay High Court flagged that Rapido was operating without a proper license and asked the company to suspend its services in the State for a week. In December 2022, Pune's RTO (Regional Transport Office) refused to provide a license to Rapido for providing aggregation services for bikes and autos, The Indian Express reported. The RTO had said that there is no policy in place for bike taxis, no permit has been issued for allowing such services, and that there is no fare regulation for these services. What next for Rapido? The Supreme Court gave Rapido the liberty to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the State of Maharashtra's January 19 notification that prohibited aggregation and carpooling on non-transport vehicles, Livelaw reported. The Bench comprising Chief…

