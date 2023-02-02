National Data Governance Policy: What is it and what are some concerns around it

“To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymized data,” India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked on February 1 as part of her Budget 2023 speech.

Why does this matter: This is not an entirely new proposal. Over the years, the government has time and again talked about enabling access to anonymised or non-personal data (NPD) to enable innovation. It has also come out with various reports and draft legislation to this effect. Most recently, in May 2022, the IT Ministry released the draft National Data Governance Framework Policy. It’s not clear what exactly will be proposed this time or how/if it will be different from the May 2022 draft, but as before, there are multiple concerns with making anonymised or non-personal data available.

Here’s a quick 2-minute take by our editor Nikhil Pahwa on some risks:

Some of the issues with such a policy: It is not possible to comment on all the possible issues without knowing the specifics of the proposed policy, but two important concerns are:

1. Anonymised data can be deanonymised: There have been multiple studies that have found that anonymised data sets can be deanonymised by various means including by layering multiple types of anonymised datasets. We’ve covered this issue in-depth here.

2. Who will be covered by this policy: Will the policy mandate sharing of anonymised data by government entities only or private entities as well? If it includes the latter, that could potentially lead to myriad challenges including issues around intellectual property, compensation, etc. (more on this in the last section).

NPD data regulations: A Timeline of Events

September 2019: IT Ministry constituted a Committee of Experts for Non-Personal Data Governance Framework (NPDG) to come up with a data governance framework. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan was asked to lead the committee.

July 2020: The expert committee released its draft report to the public for consultation and feedback. It defined non-personal data as any data that is not related to an identified or identifiable natural person or personal data that has been anonymised. It proposed that NPD should be regulated by a new regulatory body, the Non-Personal Data Authority (NPDA). This data, the committee recommended, should be further classified into three categories— public NPD, community NPD, and private NPD.

December 2020: The committee released a revised report addressing several concerns raised in the 1500 submissions received by them.

November 2021: The committee submitted the final report to MeitY which has not been made public yet. The final report contains consultations and feedback received on the revised report.

February 2022: The IT Ministry released the draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy to enable sharing of government data, but the same was criticized for a host of reasons .

May 2022: The IT Ministry released the draft National Data Governance Framework after shelving the previous version (India Data Accessibility and Use Policy). While the framework mainly dealt with government data, it also encouraged private companies to share non-personal data with startups and researchers through a proposed India Datasets programme. However, multiple concerns were raised about this version as well.

