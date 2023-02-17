What is India’s translation tech that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is all praises for?

"I went to Mumbai and then I saw this demo. This was just, for me, the most profound thing that I’ve seen in a long, long time. The demo was actually built by the Ministry of Electronics in India [...] and so they showed me this demo where a farmer speaking in Hindi expresses a pretty complex thought about how he had heard about some government program and wants to apply for a subsidy that he thinks he’s eligible for. It’s a pretty complex prompt query, but this technology does a good job. It goes to the bot, recognizes the speech, comes back and says, 'You know what, you should go to this portal, fill out these forms and you’ll get your subsidy.' So he says, 'Look, I’m not going to go into any portal. I’m not going to fill out any forms. Can you help me?’ And he does it [by helping the farmer apply for the subsidy]," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at an event held on February 7. "And then I was told that a developer said [...] let us daisy chain a model that was trained on all of the documents of the government of India, using GPT (the tech behind ChatGPT), and with this speech recognition software, so basically two models coming together to really help a rural farmer in India trying to get access to a government program," Nadella added. This was one of the many instances Nadella was all praises for this particular…

