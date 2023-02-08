Nearly Rs 859 crore has been attached by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, while investigating illegal loan apps, according to a response tabled in the Indian Parliament. The response revealed that a total of Rs 2,116 crore has been identified as proceeds of crime accrued by the accused who were found to run these illegal apps. A total of Rs 289.28 crore has also been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as per the response submitted by the Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad. The question was asked by Syed Nasir Hussain and Dr. Amee Yajnik. They are members of the Rajya Sabha which is the upper house of the Indian Parliament. Why it matters: The response shows that the Indian government has been taking significant strides in reining in lending apps which were found to be engaging in malpractices such as predatory lending and money laundering. Moreover, the response is significant in light of a large-scale ban on foreign loan and betting apps recently which was the first of its kind. Who is legitimate: The response explained that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of digital lending apps being used by regulated entities to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The ministry has shared the list with app stores and asked intermediaries to ensure that only the apps figured in the list are hosted on their platforms. The status of the whitelist…
News
How much money was seized by the Indian state while investigating illegal loan apps?
A total of Rs 2,116 crore has been identified as proceeds of crime accrued by the accused who were found to run these illegal apps.
Latest Headlines
- How much money was seized by the Indian state while investigating illegal loan apps? February 8, 2023
- Publishers Aren’t ‘Intermediaries’, IT Ministry Says: What Does This Mean for India’s Online Gaming Laws? February 8, 2023
- You can now use PhonePe UPI to pay in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan February 8, 2023
- Wikipedia ‘Unblocked’ in Pakistan, PM Forms A Committee To Regulate ‘Objectionable’ Content February 8, 2023
- Explained: What is the feud over ownership between Binance and WazirX? February 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login