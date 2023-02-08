wordpress blog stats
How much money was seized by the Indian state while investigating illegal loan apps?

A total of Rs 2,116 crore has been identified as proceeds of crime accrued by the accused who were found to run these illegal apps.

Nearly Rs 859 crore has been attached by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, while investigating illegal loan apps, according to a response tabled in the Indian Parliament. The response revealed that a total of Rs 2,116 crore has been identified as proceeds of crime accrued by the accused who were found to run these illegal apps. A total of Rs 289.28 crore has also been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as per the response submitted by the Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad. The question was asked by Syed Nasir Hussain and Dr. Amee Yajnik. They are members of the Rajya Sabha which is the upper house of the Indian Parliament. Why it matters: The response shows that the Indian government has been taking significant strides in reining in lending apps which were found to be engaging in malpractices such as predatory lending and money laundering. Moreover, the response is significant in light of a large-scale ban on foreign loan and betting apps recently which was the first of its kind. Who is legitimate: The response explained that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of digital lending apps being used by regulated entities to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The ministry has shared the list with app stores and asked intermediaries to ensure that only the apps figured in the list are hosted on their platforms. The status of the whitelist…

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

