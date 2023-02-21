Meta is testing a paid verification product for Instagram and Facebook called Meta Verified, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in an announcement on Instagram on February 19. Meta later followed up with more details in a blog post. What will Meta Verified users get: A verified badge Proactive account protection ("Extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you") Increased visibility and reach ("With prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations") Direct access to customer support (if you've ever tried reaching their customer support, you'll know why including this feature could be a big pull) Exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels 100 free stars per month that can be used to tip creators on Facebook How much does it cost: Meta Verified is priced at $11.99 per month when purchased on the web $14.99 per month when purchased on iOS The iOS pricing appears to account for Apple's 30 percent commission—Meta and other app developers have frequently complained about it being too high. Meta still needs to come up with another verification mark for Indian users: India's IT Rules, 2021 requires significant social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to allow users in India to voluntarily verify their accounts “by using any appropriate mechanism, including the active Indian mobile number of such users.” Further, the Rules require verified users to be provided with a “demonstrable and visible mark of verification” that is visible to all the users on the platform. Meta Verified might not qualify as compliance with the IT Rules because it…
How is Meta Verified different from Twitter Blue and does it comply with India’s IT Rules?
Meta is testing a paid verification product for Instagram and Facebook called Meta Verified, similar to Twitter Blue but with key differences
