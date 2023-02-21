wordpress blog stats
How is Meta Verified different from Twitter Blue and does it comply with India’s IT Rules?

Meta is testing a paid verification product for Instagram and Facebook called Meta Verified, similar to Twitter Blue but with key differences

Published

Meta is testing a paid verification product for Instagram and Facebook called Meta Verified, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in an announcement on Instagram on February 19. Meta later followed up with more details in a blog post. What will Meta Verified users get:  A verified badge Proactive account protection ("Extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you") Increased visibility and reach ("With prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations") Direct access to customer support (if you've ever tried reaching their customer support, you'll know why including this feature could be a big pull) Exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels 100 free stars per month that can be used to tip creators on Facebook How much does it cost: Meta Verified is priced at $11.99 per month when purchased on the web $14.99 per month when purchased on iOS The iOS pricing appears to account for Apple's 30 percent commission—Meta and other app developers have frequently complained about it being too high. Meta still needs to come up with another verification mark for Indian users: India's IT Rules, 2021 requires significant social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to allow users in India to voluntarily verify their accounts “by using any appropriate mechanism, including the active Indian mobile number of such users.” Further, the Rules require verified users to be provided with a “demonstrable and visible mark of verification” that is visible to all the users on the platform. Meta Verified might not qualify as compliance with the IT Rules because it…

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

