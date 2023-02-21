A researcher at Duke University asked 37 data brokers in the US for personal data on people with mental health issues, and at least 10 of them were ready to sell the same with minimal vetting and some of them indicated that they could provide identifiable (non-anonymised) data as well. In a report on her findings published in February 2023, researcher Joanne Kim writes that the industry "appears to lack a set of best practices for handling individuals’ mental health data, particularly in the areas of privacy and buyer vetting." Why does this matter: Mental health data is highly sensitive personal data and no one would want it revealed to others for various reasons. This data can be used by companies "for various purposes, ranging from profiling individuals for targeted advertising to secretly assessing individuals’ health costs," the report states. The fact that such data is so easily available in the open market emphasizes the pertinent need for privacy regulations not just in the US but also in India, where the Data Protection Bill has been in the making for over five years now. But during the same time, efforts to digitize the health data of citizens have been going on in full swing, and the number of digital health apps has also surged. Read: How Location And Health Data Can Be Misused And What The US Government Is Doing To Protect Users Key findings in the report: Willingness to sell requested data: "26 of the 37 contacted data brokers responded to inquiries about…
News
How easy is it to buy mental health data of individuals? Hint: Not as hard as it should be
A new research finds that it is relatively easy to buy personal data of people with mental health issues from data brokers.
Latest Headlines
- How will the Indian telecom regulator’s recommendations on digital connectivity impact buildings? February 21, 2023
- How easy is it to buy mental health data of individuals? Hint: Not as hard as it should be February 21, 2023
- How Should Self-Regulation of the Online Gaming Industry Be Designed? February 21, 2023
- From jobs to manufacturing, Parliamentarians take a closer look at India’s drone sector February 21, 2023
- Reading List: Discussion on Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI #Ad February 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login