🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Calling customer support? Well, you better make sure it actually IS customer care. We have always heard warnings and received messages from companies about malicious accounts online posing as company employees. But few of us know how to distinguish the real from the imposter when in a state of panic or confusion. MediaNama recently spoke to two people: someone who was scammed by a fake Paytm customer care account on Twitter and another who was surprised to have to deal with dubious behaviour of Ola's 'customer care’. The conversations brought forward two aspects: the state of companies' customer care support in India and the likely impact of mandating user verification on social media platforms. Click here to read more insights from companies, experts, and customers. [9 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Have your say: You’ve seen us cover a lot on intermediaries on the internet. Brush up and attend the discussion on “Intermediary Classification in India” organised by The Quantum Hub and Centre for Policy Research on February 7, 2023. This is a hybrid event. Click here to register. Understanding Policy: Impact and Policy Research Institute is conducting a 4-week online Introductory Certificate Course on ‘Fundamentals of Public Policy’ from March 3- 25, 2023 (every Fri & Sat). Register here TheWebConf: School of Information at The University of Texas at Austin is organizing the 2023…
MediaNama Daily: Of Fake Twitter Accounts and Compromised Wallets
Lessons from social media outreach by fake customer care accounts, a roundtable discussion you shouldn’t miss, and global tech policy updates.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
