🥇If There's One Story To Read Today Welcome back, anonymised data sharing! For a couple of years now, since 2019 specifically, sharing of non-personal or anonymised data has been on the government's radar. There have been multiple reports and multiple draft policies. Through all this, we at MediaNama have held multiple discussions talking about the issues and complexities with non-personal data sharing. Now, once again, the government announced that it will release a National Data Governance Policy. It's scarce on details, but we have tons of reading material for you based on our past coverage. TLDR, two main concerns with the proposal are: Anonymised data can be deanonymised, risking privacy of the people to whom the data belongs to. It's not clear if the policy requires private companies to pitch in with their data, which can lead to a host of other issues. Will you be ready to share your shopping history even if it doesn't directly identify you but there's a chance that it can be traced back to you? I'm guessing not. Read this 3-minute story here.
MediaNama Daily: It’s anonymous, but is it?
Foreign investments become expensive, Meta’s stock soars, court cases to look out for this month, and much more.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
