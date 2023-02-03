MediaNama Daily: It’s anonymous, but is it?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Welcome back, anonymised data sharing! For a couple of years now, since 2019 specifically, sharing of non-personal or anonymised data has been on the government’s radar. There have been multiple reports and multiple draft policies. Through all this, we at MediaNama have held multiple discussions talking about the issues and complexities with non-personal data sharing. Now, once again, the government announced that it will release a National Data Governance Policy. It’s scarce on details, but we have tons of reading material for you based on our past coverage. TLDR, two main concerns with the proposal are: Anonymised data can be deanonymised, risking privacy of the people to whom the data belongs to. It’s not clear if the policy requires private companies to pitch in with their data, which can lead to a host of other issues. Will you be ready to share your shopping history even if it doesn’t directly identify you but there’s a chance that it can be traced back to you? I’m guessing not. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Roundtable conversations: A discussion on "Intermediary Classification in India" is being organised by The Quantum Hub and Centre for Policy Research on February 7, 2023. This is a hybrid event. Click here to register. Passionate about online gaming? The deadline for seeking stakeholders' views on the draft amendment to…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.