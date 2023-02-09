Medianama Daily: IT Ministry’s online gaming googly in Parliament

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today A twist in the game It’s a balmy day over at the Lok Sabha. Congress batsmen K. Muraleedharan and Benny Behanan stand at either end of the pitch, waiting for the IT Ministry to start bowling. Out of nowhere, the Ministry bowls a googly. The audience gasps in surprise. So do we. Yes, we’re feeling dramatic, but that’s essentially what happened in the world of Indian online gaming today. Two MPs asked the IT Ministry about why it classified online games publishers as intermediaries—presumably under its proposed online gaming rules. The IT Ministry said that publishers aren’t included in the “intermediary” definition. This question was debated ever since the rules were released last month. Some think platforms publishing their own content—like some online gaming companies—shouldn’t be considered intermediaries, which simply host third-party content. No one really knew what the government’s stance was. Now, we have a clue. We round up why this answer matters in today’s top story. Also included: bonus government answers on the harms of gambling, regulating gaming ads, and balancing federal powers. Read the 5-minute story here https://gfycat.com/fragrantbogushoopoe Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Let's talk Fintech: Meet with industry stakeholders in the NBFC and fintech space to discuss emerging challenges and tech-driven innovation in the sector. Attend the NBFC & Fintech Conclave and Awards on March 3, 2023 at Hotel Pride Plaza, Aerocity, New…

