🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today A twist in the game It’s a balmy day over at the Lok Sabha. Congress batsmen K. Muraleedharan and Benny Behanan stand at either end of the pitch, waiting for the IT Ministry to start bowling. Out of nowhere, the Ministry bowls a googly. The audience gasps in surprise. So do we. Yes, we’re feeling dramatic, but that’s essentially what happened in the world of Indian online gaming today. Two MPs asked the IT Ministry about why it classified online games publishers as intermediaries—presumably under its proposed online gaming rules. The IT Ministry said that publishers aren’t included in the “intermediary” definition. This question was debated ever since the rules were released last month. Some think platforms publishing their own content—like some online gaming companies—shouldn’t be considered intermediaries, which simply host third-party content. No one really knew what the government’s stance was. Now, we have a clue. We round up why this answer matters in today’s top story. Also included: bonus government answers on the harms of gambling, regulating gaming ads, and balancing federal powers. Read the 5-minute story here https://gfycat.com/fragrantbogushoopoe Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Let's talk Fintech: Meet with industry stakeholders in the NBFC and fintech space to discuss emerging challenges and tech-driven innovation in the sector. Attend the NBFC & Fintech Conclave and Awards on March 3, 2023 at Hotel Pride Plaza, Aerocity, New…
News
Medianama Daily: IT Ministry’s online gaming googly in Parliament
IT Ministry’s unexpected take on online gaming, ChatGPT-powered Bing and Edge, Twitter’s free speech tussle, and more
Latest Headlines
- Medianama Daily: IT Ministry’s online gaming googly in Parliament February 9, 2023
- How much money was seized by the Indian state while investigating illegal loan apps? February 8, 2023
- Publishers Aren’t ‘Intermediaries’, IT Ministry Says: What Does This Mean for India’s Online Gaming Laws? February 8, 2023
- You can now use PhonePe UPI to pay in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan February 8, 2023
- Wikipedia ‘Unblocked’ in Pakistan, PM Forms A Committee To Regulate ‘Objectionable’ Content February 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login