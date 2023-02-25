🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today How Indian App Developers Can Implement Alternative Billing Systems on Google Play Store After dilly-dallying for a month since the deadline passed, Google has finally provided steps on how Indian app developers can integrate alternative billing systems on their Play Store apps. However, the alternative billing systems policy only goes into effect on April 26. Sorry if we got you prematurely excited. If you’re a developer looking to include alternative billing systems, please fill out the intent form, get PCI DSS certification, fulfil the design (UI/UX) requirements, and be mentally prepared to continue paying almost the same commission as before. Yes, that’s right. Developers still have to pay Google a commission, although it will be 4% less than before. But it’s likely that whoever is providing the services for the alternative billing system will take that 4% away as well. If you are a consumer, well, there’s nothing you really have to do except choose between two payment processors when making an in-app purchase. Also, now we hope Google provides a timeline and more details for the two dozen other directions issued by CCI in its two antitrust orders. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Impact of Technology: The theme of NASSCOM’s Technology and Leadership Forum 2023 is “shaping the techade”. The virtual session is on February 27, and in-person sessions will…
MediaNama Daily: Is Google following directions or driving in circles?
Alternative billing system for Indian app developers, European Commission's TikTok ban, Netflix's price cut in some countries, and more
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
