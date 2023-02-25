MediaNama Daily: Is Google following directions or driving in circles?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today How Indian App Developers Can Implement Alternative Billing Systems on Google Play Store After dilly-dallying for a month since the deadline passed, Google has finally provided steps on how Indian app developers can integrate alternative billing systems on their Play Store apps. However, the alternative billing systems policy only goes into effect on April 26. Sorry if we got you prematurely excited. If you’re a developer looking to include alternative billing systems, please fill out the intent form, get PCI DSS certification, fulfil the design (UI/UX) requirements, and be mentally prepared to continue paying almost the same commission as before. Yes, that’s right. Developers still have to pay Google a commission, although it will be 4% less than before. But it’s likely that whoever is providing the services for the alternative billing system will take that 4% away as well. If you are a consumer, well, there’s nothing you really have to do except choose between two payment processors when making an in-app purchase. Also, now we hope Google provides a timeline and more details for the two dozen other directions issued by CCI in its two antitrust orders. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Impact of Technology: The theme of NASSCOM’s Technology and Leadership Forum 2023 is “shaping the techade”. The virtual session is on February 27, and in-person sessions will…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.