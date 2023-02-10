Medianama Daily: Hey ONDC, where you at and what’s the hold up?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Wassup ONDC? “ONDC launches in X city and clocks hundreds of orders on Day 1,” “popular brand Y is now live on the network,” “you can now use you favourite app Z to shop on ONDC,” “here’s how ONDC will revolutionise e-commerce in India” — Back in September and October 2022, these were the kind of headlines that made the news every other day. But since then, you probably haven’t heard much about ONDC. Why is that? We spoke to seller apps to get an understanding of the progress ONDC has made in recent months and the numbers are not all that encouraging. The people who spoke with MediaNama highlighted the following roadblocks: Teething troubles that come with any new initiative Inability to build critical mass in any particular city Not clear if the focus should be on solving for undigitized kirana stores or digitized D2C brands Issues onboarding Kirana stores Not growing at the desired pace But all of them remained hopeful and laid out ONDC’s plan for the next few months, which includes, among other things, shifting focus to increasing demand rather than supply and providing financial incentives to apps and sellers. Read all about it in this 10 minute story here Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Want to explore IP? The 11th edition of World Intellectual Property Forum is taking place at Hotel…
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
