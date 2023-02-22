MediaNama Daily: Have the drones taken off yet?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Drones in Parliament: All you need to know this session Parliamentarians seemed to have caught a whiff of the drone sector and had many questions about the industry in this session. How many drones have been deployed in India? How many registered? Any skill development sessions? How’s the sector doing on jobs? This is just some of the stuff they asked about. In some cases the answers shocked us, like the sheer number of drones deployed in Delhi and Haryana. Other times, we were curious about why the government had failed to answer queries about employment in this sector. Of course, the drone industry is fairly new and it is understandable that there are only a few formal institutions looking into the education in and development of this field. But considering the government boasted a potential revenue of ₹30 thousand crore in the next three years due to this sector, is the amount of information provided in the Parliament satisfactory? Take a look at our coverage on Parliament questions related to drones and let us know. Read this 8-minute story here. 🎪We’re Excited to See You! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually…

