🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Drones in Parliament: All you need to know this session Parliamentarians seemed to have caught a whiff of the drone sector and had many questions about the industry in this session. How many drones have been deployed in India? How many registered? Any skill development sessions? How’s the sector doing on jobs? This is just some of the stuff they asked about. In some cases the answers shocked us, like the sheer number of drones deployed in Delhi and Haryana. Other times, we were curious about why the government had failed to answer queries about employment in this sector. Of course, the drone industry is fairly new and it is understandable that there are only a few formal institutions looking into the education in and development of this field. But considering the government boasted a potential revenue of ₹30 thousand crore in the next three years due to this sector, is the amount of information provided in the Parliament satisfactory? Take a look at our coverage on Parliament questions related to drones and let us know. Read this 8-minute story here. 🎪We’re Excited to See You! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually…
MediaNama Daily: Have the drones taken off yet?
Delhi’s bike taxi ban, mental health data on sale in US, Meta’s new paid subscription product, transparency reports, and more
- MediaNama Daily: Have the drones taken off yet? February 22, 2023
- Delhi Transport department “bans” bike taxis by Ola, Uber, others: All you need to know February 21, 2023
- Summary: Transparency reports show social media user complaints continue to rise February 21, 2023
- Indian govt reprimands Amazon for showing its private labels on top of search results: Report February 21, 2023
- How will the Indian telecom regulator’s recommendations on digital connectivity impact buildings? February 21, 2023
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
