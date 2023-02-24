🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Are Google’s privacy labels wasted space? When a bar of chocolate says it only has 4g of sugar, we believe it because lying would be costly to the chocolate manufacturer. But what if there are no consequences for lying and the manufacturer decides to understate the amount of sugar present in the chocolate? If the lie is caught, then the nutrition labels are wasted space because no one would trust them anymore. According to a new report by Mozilla, Google appears to be breaking its users’ trust by featuring misleading and inaccurate information on its privacy labels for apps listed on the Play Store. For example, the privacy label for Twitter says that the app doesn’t share data with third parties, but Twitter’s privacy policy says that it does. Then, what’s the purpose of these privacy labels, apart from being a PR stunt to make it seem like Google cares about privacy and wants its users to make informed decisions? [Read, 4 minutes] 🎟 Happening today! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually too. Click here to know more. Register now! 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Interested in learning about the digital economy?…
MediaNama Daily: Google and its plausible denia(lie)bility
Mozilla research reports highlights Google’s mix-ups with privacy labels, curious case of Wikipedia articles on Adani, and our event you should not miss!
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
