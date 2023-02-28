MediaNama Daily: Data Privacy vs Education: A Dilemma?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Indian education body finally decides to address students’ privacy concerns on DIKSHA A government-run online education application creeping into your personal information can surely turn out to be one of the worst pet peeves about the obsession with digital education. After several concerning reports about the alleged exposure of students’ data on the Indian government-owned DIKSHA online education platform, the autonomous body NCERT, which is managing the platform, has finally decided to heed the cries of cybersecurity researchers. MediaNama nudged the NCERT, which was mum until now, to tell us about their plans to tackle this issue and say something about the allegations leveled against the platform. Interestingly, it worked, and, as usual, the NCERT responded with denials and justifications. Not so much in the works to fix the damage already done, but a review of the situation is what the government is up for. While the will to address the issue is being indicated, it is worth checking what’s being refuted and accepted by the body checking DIKSHA’s operations. [Read, 3.5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Open Source Day: Schrödinger Hat, an international open source community, is hosting the 2nd edition of its Open Source Day—aiming to bring together developers from around the world to discuss everything open source. Find their agenda and registration details here. Happening on March 24, 2023. Web Policy Learning:…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.