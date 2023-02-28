MediaNama Daily: Data Privacy vs Education: A Dilemma?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Indian education body finally decides to address students’ privacy concerns on DIKSHA A government-run online education application creeping into your personal information can surely turn out to be one of the worst pet peeves about the obsession with digital education. After several concerning reports about the alleged exposure of students’ data on the Indian government-owned DIKSHA online education platform, the autonomous body NCERT, which is managing the platform, has finally decided to heed the cries of cybersecurity researchers. MediaNama nudged the NCERT, which was mum until now, to tell us about their plans to tackle this issue and say something about the allegations leveled against the platform. Interestingly, it worked, and, as usual, the NCERT responded with denials and justifications. Not so much in the works to fix the damage already done, but a review of the situation is what the government is up for. While the will to address the issue is being indicated, it is worth checking what’s being refuted and accepted by the body checking DIKSHA’s operations. [Read, 3.5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Open Source Day: Schrödinger Hat, an international open source community, is hosting the 2nd edition of its Open Source Day—aiming to bring together developers from around the world to discuss everything open source. Find their agenda and registration details here. Happening on March 24, 2023. Web Policy Learning:…
- Where can users file grievances with Grievance Appellate Committees against social media companies? February 28, 2023
- Exam excuses and preventive measures fuel internet shutdowns in India February 28, 2023
- US govt warns businesses to keep a check on their AI product claims February 28, 2023
- Meta, PornHub, OnlyFans adopt new tool to curb sharing of sexually explicit images of children February 28, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Data Privacy vs Education: A Dilemma? February 28, 2023
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
