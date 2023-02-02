🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Budget Buzz Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made quite a few tech policy related announcements during the Union Budget 2023 session. No surprises that the loudest buzz was created by the National Data Governance Policy that will allow government access to anonymised data. Well, after non-personal data’s exclusion from the personal data protection Bill, this is not really surprising but what a time to publicise it to the people! Then there were talks of simplifying the KYC to a risk-based approach, a one-stop solution for identity using Aadhaar and DigiLocker, country-wide mapping of cooperative services, and a Unified Filing Process similar to the Unified Health Interface. And you know what? I haven’t even scraped the surface with this list. But if you want a more exhaustive list, check out our live-blogging for the hour and a half long session. [Read] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda IAMAI summit in Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is hosting its 17th 'India Digital Summit' which brings industry players and stakeholders together to discuss the present and future outlook of the digital economy and digitalization that is underway in India. The summit will be held at The Lalit, New Delhi from February 20-21, 2023. Find details here Understanding Policy: Impact and Policy Research Institute is conducting a 4-week online Introductory Certificate Course on ‘Fundamentals of Public Policy’ from March…
MediaNama Daily: Data privacy is so last quarter
Tech policy takeaways from the budget, India at G20 decoded and other tech policy updates from around the world
