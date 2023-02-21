MediaNama Daily: The creative industry wants answers💰from OpenAI

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today News outlets do not want ChatGPT to source their articles for free With generative-AI tools making their way into public life, the brewing copyright concerns are soon expected to bring in legal implications for companies like OpenAI. Given that an AI tool would be scraping the information from some corner of the web, publishers and creators would naturally be like, “Hey, that piece of information there is my work!”. What data is used to train these AI-systems? It’s a question that copyright lawyers want the companies creating these tools to answer and be transparent about. The artists have already set their notes on the table; now some news outlets like CNN and The Wall Street Journal want to be paid to license content to OpenAI for AI training purposes. Whether companies will have to pay these outlets for using their work to train their AI models or enter into a deal with each one of them, only time will tell. The developments in this space will potentially shape the ways in which Machine Learning and AI training will be undertaken in the near future. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎪Save the Date! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.