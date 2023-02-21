🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today News outlets do not want ChatGPT to source their articles for free With generative-AI tools making their way into public life, the brewing copyright concerns are soon expected to bring in legal implications for companies like OpenAI. Given that an AI tool would be scraping the information from some corner of the web, publishers and creators would naturally be like, “Hey, that piece of information there is my work!”. What data is used to train these AI-systems? It’s a question that copyright lawyers want the companies creating these tools to answer and be transparent about. The artists have already set their notes on the table; now some news outlets like CNN and The Wall Street Journal want to be paid to license content to OpenAI for AI training purposes. Whether companies will have to pay these outlets for using their work to train their AI models or enter into a deal with each one of them, only time will tell. The developments in this space will potentially shape the ways in which Machine Learning and AI training will be undertaken in the near future. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎪Save the Date! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service…
News
MediaNama Daily: The creative industry wants answers💰from OpenAI
Read about dark patterns, Twitter’s new controversial move, Netflix making headway in India, MediaNama’s event this week, and more
Latest Headlines
- How is Meta Verified different from Twitter Blue and does it comply with India’s IT Rules? February 21, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: The creative industry wants answers💰from OpenAI February 21, 2023
- What are Dark Patterns and how do they Influence User Choice On The Internet? February 20, 2023
- Is Netflix finally gaining traction from its Indian operation? February 20, 2023
- Uttar Pradesh jumps the trend of CCTV monitoring for school exams February 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login