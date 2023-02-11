MediaNama Daily: Copyright trouble goes hand in hand with AI

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Will Copyright issues follow Google’s upcoming AI tool for creating music? While we still get a hang of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s AI-based model MusicLM has started making news among music enthusiasts. Try giving a text prompt to an AI tool and get instant music based on it; that’s exactly what MusicLM does. From text-based tunes to instrumental sounds conditioned on humming melodies, the samples have definitely intrigued many. With AI, follows the Copyright debate. Just as ChatGPT’s ethical use is a hot topic right now, it is interesting to delve into how MusicLM can cause disruptions in the music industry. That is when it will be released for a wider use. Should musicians be worried already about their work being copied or their jobs being hijacked? Is there an urgent need to modernise Copyright laws to treat AI-specific cases? These are questions that people closely watching this space surely need to get a sense of. Here’s a primer that will help. Read this 10-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda It’s all here: Convergence India Expo, 2023, has carefully curated co-located expos—IoT India, Embedded Tech India, Mobile India, Fintech India & Digital Gaming India. To experience the entire gamut of digital solutions, book your tickets to be at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 27-29 March. Pre-register here. Online & Offline: NASSCOM has opened registrations for the…

