🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Will Copyright issues follow Google’s upcoming AI tool for creating music? While we still get a hang of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s AI-based model MusicLM has started making news among music enthusiasts. Try giving a text prompt to an AI tool and get instant music based on it; that’s exactly what MusicLM does. From text-based tunes to instrumental sounds conditioned on humming melodies, the samples have definitely intrigued many. With AI, follows the Copyright debate. Just as ChatGPT’s ethical use is a hot topic right now, it is interesting to delve into how MusicLM can cause disruptions in the music industry. That is when it will be released for a wider use. Should musicians be worried already about their work being copied or their jobs being hijacked? Is there an urgent need to modernise Copyright laws to treat AI-specific cases? These are questions that people closely watching this space surely need to get a sense of. Here’s a primer that will help. Read this 10-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda It’s all here: Convergence India Expo, 2023, has carefully curated co-located expos—IoT India, Embedded Tech India, Mobile India, Fintech India & Digital Gaming India. To experience the entire gamut of digital solutions, book your tickets to be at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 27-29 March. Pre-register here. Online & Offline: NASSCOM has opened registrations for the…
MediaNama Daily: Copyright trouble goes hand in hand with AI
Corporate data theft allegations, Netflix's crackdown on password sharing, Bill Gates' view on ChatGPT, AI, and more
February 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
