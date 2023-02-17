MediaNama Daily: Clearing the air on digital lending

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Guidelines beget guidelines Back in September 2022, India’s central bank issued digital lending guidelines amidst a sharp raise in consumer complaints against predatory loan apps. In more than a few instances, the borrower was driven to commit suicide due to exorbitant interest and unethical recovery tactics. The guidelines were aimed at improving consumer protection and increasing data protection, among other things. But as with many other regulations, the digital lending guidelines raised many questions, especially on who and what all fall under its ambit. Almost five months after issuing the guidelines, RBI has come out with much-needed clarifications for some of the provisions. Well, it’s better late than never. While the clarifications touch on a lot of topics, an important one is that payment aggregators can rest easy as they are allowed to facilitate loan disbursement and repayments. [Read, 6 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎪Event Announcement What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually too! Click here to know more. Register now! 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Taking stock of digitization: Digital infrastructure and 'public goods' have been major talking…

