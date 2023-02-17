MediaNama Daily: Clearing the air on digital lending

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Guidelines beget guidelines Back in September 2022, India’s central bank issued digital lending guidelines amidst a sharp raise in consumer complaints against predatory loan apps. In more than a few instances, the borrower was driven to commit suicide due to exorbitant interest and unethical recovery tactics. The guidelines were aimed at improving consumer protection and increasing data protection, among other things. But as with many other regulations, the digital lending guidelines raised many questions, especially on who and what all fall under its ambit. Almost five months after issuing the guidelines, RBI has come out with much-needed clarifications for some of the provisions. Well, it’s better late than never. While the clarifications touch on a lot of topics, an important one is that payment aggregators can rest easy as they are allowed to facilitate loan disbursement and repayments. [Read, 6 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎪Event Announcement What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually too! Click here to know more. Register now! 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Taking stock of digitization: Digital infrastructure and 'public goods' have been major talking…
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
