Medianama Daily: Caught between stormy waters and a safe harbour…

The US Supreme Court began hearing a case that could shake the foundations of the Internet yesterday. The question at the heart of Gonzalez v Google: should platforms be liable for the third-party content their algorithms recommend? If the Court rules that platforms are liable, they could respond by limiting recommendations that expose them to legal liability (that is, law suits). That could "lead to widespread suppression of legitimate political, religious and other speech". And, as some warn, it could "break the Internet". Who knows how the case will really go. "We're a court. We really don't know about these things. These [judges] are not the nine greatest experts on the internet," drily remarked Justice Elena Kagan yesterday. We round up everything you need to know about this case here.

