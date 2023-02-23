0🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today The US Supreme Court began hearing a case that could shake the foundations of the Internet yesterday. The question at the heart of Gonzalez v Google: should platforms be liable for the third-party content their algorithms recommend? If the Court rules that platforms are liable, they could respond by limiting recommendations that expose them to legal liability (that is, law suits). That could “lead to widespread suppression of legitimate political, religious and other speech”. And, as some warn, it could “break the Internet”. Who knows how the case will really go. “We’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These [judges] are not the nine greatest experts on the internet,” drily remarked Justice Elena Kagan yesterday. We round up everything you need to know about this case here. 🎪 Event announcement: Save the Date! What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually too. Click here to know more. Register now! 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Public Information: UNESCO is holding a global conference from 21-23 February 2023, to discuss the Windhoek+30 Declaration on Information as a Public Good. The event is set to act as a forum for multi stakeholder consultations while…
Medianama Daily: Caught between stormy waters and a safe harbour…
A “make or break” court case for the internet, whistleblower leaks on spytech maker Cellebrite, Aadhaar and education, and more
- Medianama Daily: Caught between stormy waters and a safe harbour… February 23, 2023
- “These Are Not the 9 Greatest Experts On the Internet”: US Top Court Hears Case that Could Reshape the Internet February 22, 2023
- Explained: How the UPI–PayNow linkage between India and Singapore works February 22, 2023
- “Immediate and Existential Threat to the Entire Gaming Ecosystem”: A Lawyer’s Concerns On Possible Tax Changes February 22, 2023
- Whistleblower leaks documents and software of Israeli surveillance tech company Cellebrite February 22, 2023
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
