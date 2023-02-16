MediaNama Daily: How good are these goods?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today ‘Digital Public Goods’: Back to Basics Hundreds of news articles told us that India wants to focus on promoting “digital public goods” during its G20 presidency. So, we wrote about why that might be here. But, we didn’t actually stop to ask ourselves what these much-touted public goods actually are. That’s when the questions started rolling in. What do they look like? When does a digital service become a digital public good? Why are they often talked about in glowing terms? Why is there such little critique of them? And, most importantly, why have they piqued the interest of the Indian government? We (try to) answer these questions—and cover the A to Z of digital public goods—in our latest explainer. Read it in 5 minutes here. Also: this topic was suggested to us by a reader. So, if there’s an issue that you’d like us to report on, what are you waiting for? Write to arjun@medianama.com and we’ll see if we can make it happen. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎪Event Announcement What does the future hold for internet, broadcast, and telecom regulation? Find out at the MediaNama discussion in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and definition of telecommunication services. MediaNama subscribers can attend this event virtually too! Click…
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
