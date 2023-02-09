2023 is a critical year for technology policy in India. India has assumed leadership of the G20 and technology is a key part of its mandate. With the 2024 elections looming large, the current government still has much left on their agenda, and might look to close all the open processes prior to election year. Hanging in the balance are the Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, Telecom Bill, Competition Bill. The two terms of the BJP government have seen rapid digitisation, and a rollout of key tech policies. It’s important to understand the broader direction that India is taking with technology policy: what are the underlying themes? What are the key ideas behind the rollout of “digital public goods”. What role will tech play in India’s future? What are the patterns we’re observing when it comes to development of technology policy in India? The video of the briefing call is available below. We have excerpted some of the key takeaways from the presentation. What we discussed In this Briefing, we covered: Digitisation trends in India Understanding India’s geopolitical strategy with technology policy Five (5) key trends defining India’s approach technology policy Impact of India’s startup ecosystem on India’s approach to digital regulations What to expect in 2023 Broad directions of tech policy in India Attracting foreign investments to further digitization projects Digital infrastructure as “public goods” Interoperability of data Prevention of ‘digital colonization’ by controlling entire ecosystems, business models, investments State of the business ecosystem India is a high-growth…
Video: Briefing Call on Tech Policy in India in 2023
How might elections affect internet regulation? Will India impact global tech governance at the G20? Our briefing went into these issues and more
