MapMyIndia invests in drone sector, acquires 20% stake of Indrones

What’s the news: Digital mapping company MapMyIndia on February 13, 2023, announced the acquisition of 20 percent stake in Indrones Solutions Private Limited (Indrones) worth ₹ 7 crore. According to Business Standard, the move was taken to offer high-definition 3D maps. Why it matters: MapMyIndia has in the past been involved with various entities like Civil Aviation Ministry and ISRO to set up drone airspace maps or develop location-based software services and AI solutions respectively. In fact, in 2021, MapMyIndia had talked about increasing the range of its digital maps and geospatial data products in terms of geographical coverage, features and functionalities. The acquisition of stake in a drone manufacturing company is simply another step in this direction. Companies looking forward to the acquisition: As per an official document shared by BSE India, MapMyIndia acquired 11 percent stake for nearly ₹3 crore on February 10. Rakesh Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of MapMyIndia, said in a press statement, “We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large base of enterprise customers across industry verticals and consumers through cutting-edge capabilities of drones.” About the Indrones: The company is a service provider in the drone sector, known for high-resolution data solutions powered by high-quality sensors on drones. The technological applications are used for agriculture, high-resolution maps generated from aerial surveys and mapping, and 3D construction and landscape modelling…

