wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

“Mr. Minister, That is Chicanery!”: Manish Tewari Questions Govt’s Powers to Regulate Online Gaming

Aside from dropping heavy words, the question was whether the Indian govt can regulate online gaming given that gambling has been demarcated as a state subject

Published

Everyone sits up and notices when a minister disagrees with another. That's what happened in parliament yesterday during question hour, when veteran Congress minister Manish Tewari probed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on whether the government has the jurisdiction to regulate online gaming or not. The IT Minister was clear that the government had powers to regulate the sector. What's more, he reiterated the government's intent to build consensus with states—and eventually bring a pan-Indian law to regulate online gaming. "Unfortunately, in the digital world, there is no meaning to state boundaries," noted Vaishnaw yesterday. Why does this exchange matter?: The IT Ministry released draft rules to regulate online gaming last month. Remember: online gaming (or games of skill) is supposed to be distinct from online gambling (or games of chance). That distinction matters because gambling is a state subject. So, in an ideal scenario, the Indian government's rules regulating 'online gaming' shouldn't encroach on state regulatory powers. But, there is no clear legal consensus on what 'gaming' and 'gambling games' actually are. This makes it difficult to figure out where state powers to regulate online gambling end, and where the Indian government's powers to regulate online gaming begin. That's precisely why some people are unhappy with the IT Ministry's rules—they may inevitably eat up state powers. And that's the exact point Tewari was raising in parliament yesterday. What did Tewari ask?: "If proscribing [or forbidding] online gaming is the responsibility of state governments, which [is something] even the Law Commission…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ