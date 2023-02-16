India's digitisation efforts may end up affecting the right to work of millions of rural workers employed by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA). Yesterday, the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, a national coalition of NREGA workers and organisations, noted that along with budget cuts and delayed wages, the government's efforts to mandate Aadhaar-based payments and app-based monitoring of work are "an assault on the right to work guaranteed" by the scheme. What's this scheme?: People who sign up for NREGA are guaranteed at least 100 days of paid and unskilled manual work per year. Workers are paid within 15 days. The scheme has turned into a lifeline for millions of rural Indians—last year, 11.37 crore households participated in NREGA. Why have Aadhaar-based payments raised eyebrows?: The government's order "mandating that all wage payments under NREGA be through the ABPS [Aadhaar Based Payment System] is yet another instance where the government of India is imposing an unreliable payment system that will exacerbate wage delays and denials by force," the Morcha argued. They want the order to be revoked. Here's what that means. Until now, NREGA wages could be paid through an account-based transfer (or a direct bank transfer) or through an "Aadhaar-based transfer" [ABPS]. According to economist Jean Drezé, ABPS treats a worker's Aadhaar as their "financial address". The worker's job card and bank account need to be connected to their Aadhaar, while their bank account must also be linked to the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) "mapper". The thing is,…
Latest Headlines
- How many spam calls does an average Indian receive daily? February 16, 2023
- Summary: RBI issues clarifications on digital lending guidelines, addressing key concerns February 16, 2023
- Why Are Labour Groups Protesting India’s Push to Digitise National Employment Schemes? February 16, 2023
- Full list: Who is and isn’t allowed to operate as a payment aggregator in India February 16, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: How good are these goods? February 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login