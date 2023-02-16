wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Why Are Labour Groups Protesting India’s Push to Digitise National Employment Schemes?

Published

India's digitisation efforts may end up affecting the right to work of millions of rural workers employed by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA). Yesterday, the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, a national coalition of NREGA workers and organisations, noted that along with budget cuts and delayed wages, the government's efforts to mandate Aadhaar-based payments and app-based monitoring of work are "an assault on the right to work guaranteed" by the scheme. What's this scheme?: People who sign up for NREGA are guaranteed at least 100 days of paid and unskilled manual work per year. Workers are paid within 15 days. The scheme has turned into a lifeline for millions of rural Indians—last year, 11.37 crore households participated in NREGA. Why have Aadhaar-based payments raised eyebrows?: The government's order "mandating that all wage payments under NREGA be through the ABPS [Aadhaar Based Payment System] is yet another instance where the government of India is imposing an unreliable payment system that will exacerbate wage delays and denials by force," the Morcha argued. They want the order to be revoked. Here's what that means. Until now, NREGA wages could be paid through an account-based transfer (or a direct bank transfer) or through an "Aadhaar-based transfer" [ABPS]. According to economist Jean Drezé, ABPS treats a worker's Aadhaar as their "financial address". The worker's job card and bank account need to be connected to their Aadhaar, while their bank account must also be linked to the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) "mapper". The thing is,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ