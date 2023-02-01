Kartik Agarwal On Refining India’s Platform Liability Laws | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22

"Various incidents over the last few years, like the Capitol Hill riots, the Delhi riots, and the Republic Day violence, indicate how social media platforms have the potential to be used to carry fake news and misinformation," noted Kartik Agarwal in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). "They've also highlighted the discretionary powers platforms have to determine the 'validity' of speech online." Agarwal, an advocate at the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court, delved into intermediary liability regimes in India. His research probed to what extent platforms should be left to their own devices while moderating content online—and when and how the state should step in to protect fundamental rights. MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Agarwal also holds a specialisation in Constitutional Law from the National Law University, Jodhpur, and actively contributes to scholarship on constitutional law and public policy. Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner. Read More India Will Chart Its Own Path In Regulating The Internet, Not Merely Follow EU: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Indian Govt To Classify Online Intermediaries With Separate Norms Under…

