Jade Lyngdoh on Content Moderation in Non-English Languages | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22

“It’s critical for social media companies to support [moderation of] lesser-spoken languages that some posts are published in,” argued Jade Lyngdoh in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “This can increase the efficiency of content moderation too.”

Lyngdoh, a student at the National Law University, Jodhpur, unpacked content moderation in regional languages by social media companies. In particular, he focused on what more these companies can do to curb inflammatory content on their platforms.

MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Lyngdoh’s work at large focuses on the intersection of technology law and policy and human rights. Jade also writes columns for publications including the Hindustan Times, The Telegraph, The Wire, and The Quint.

Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

