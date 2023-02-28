wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Exam excuses and preventive measures fuel internet shutdowns in India

Internet shutdowns for reasons like exams & ‘maintaining public order’ have persisted in Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states.

Published

Imagine waking up one fine day and reaching out for your phone to browse your notifications—be it for personal or professional reasons—and finding a 'Data Alert' that says internet has been suspended in your region due to 'exams'. Would that irk you? Now imagine you have a medical emergency and you want to use the internet to find the nearest hospital or any help and there's no internet in your area. Would that scare you? If yes, then perhaps you should be a bit more sympathetic about the fact that Internet shutdowns have made a come back in Rajasthan and Haryana in February 2023, with the same old reasonings of exams and ‘maintaining public order’. While the shutdown in Haryana is supposed to end by February 28 midnight, Rajasthan’s internet suspension has been extended by over a day. What’s happening in Rajasthan? According to the Free Press Journal, internet was suspended in eight cities of Rajasthan on February 25 to prevent the question paper leak of a government teacher recruitment exam. According to the Times of India, internet was suspended in 11 cities. The move came after 39 people were detained for allegedly solving the question paper in Jodhpur. The shutdown was meant to end by February 26 evening. Yet tweets as recent as February 27 show that the suspension has not been lifted. https://twitter.com/why__am_i_here_/status/1630048090874077186 Newspapers had mentioned that the exam will continue till March 1. Does that mean these city residents are to do without internet until the end of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

2 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ