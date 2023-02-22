The US Supreme Court began hearing a case that could shake the foundations of the Internet yesterday. The question at the heart of Gonzalez v Google: should platforms be liable for the third-party content their algorithms recommend? Currently, platforms in the US are broadly immune from that liability—thanks to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. These “26 words that changed the Internet” made it possible for tech companies to grow without worrying about being sued for the content they’d inevitably host. It also protects free speech online. But, if those protections are rolled back in the case of algorithmic recommendations, then tech platforms might have to start worrying about saving their backs. Who knows how the case will really go. “We’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These [judges] are not the nine greatest experts on the internet,” drily remarked Justice Elena Kagan yesterday. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Gonzalez v Google. A quick refresher To recap: This case was brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez. Gonzalez was murdered during a 2015 ISIS terrorist attack in Paris. Her family doesn’t just hold her killers to fault—they also think Google’s YouTube aided and abetted the crime. Its algorithms actively recommended ISIS recruitment videos to the terrorists who killed Gonzalez. The argument here is that Google’s not just hosting third-party ISIS videos like any other platform might. Its technologies are intervening and recommending them. They challenged Google at a lower court—which…
News
“These Are Not the 9 Greatest Experts On the Internet”: US Top Court Hears Case that Could Reshape the Internet
The question at the heart of Gonzalez v Google: should platforms be liable for the third-party content their algorithms recommend?
Latest Headlines
- “These Are Not the 9 Greatest Experts On the Internet”: US Top Court Hears Case that Could Reshape the Internet February 22, 2023
- Explained: How the UPI–PayNow linkage between India and Singapore works February 22, 2023
- “Immediate and Existential Threat to the Entire Gaming Ecosystem”: A Lawyer’s Concerns On Possible Tax Changes February 22, 2023
- Whistleblower leaks documents and software of Israeli surveillance tech company Cellebrite February 22, 2023
- Aadhaar mandate delays Right to Education admission process in Maharashtra February 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login