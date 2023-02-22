“These Are Not the 9 Greatest Experts On the Internet”: US Top Court Hears Case that Could Reshape the Internet

The US Supreme Court began hearing a case that could shake the foundations of the Internet yesterday. The question at the heart of Gonzalez v Google: should platforms be liable for the third-party content their algorithms recommend? Currently, platforms in the US are broadly immune from that liability—thanks to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. These “26 words that changed the Internet” made it possible for tech companies to grow without worrying about being sued for the content they’d inevitably host. It also protects free speech online. But, if those protections are rolled back in the case of algorithmic recommendations, then tech platforms might have to start worrying about saving their backs. Who knows how the case will really go. “We’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These [judges] are not the nine greatest experts on the internet,” drily remarked Justice Elena Kagan yesterday. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Gonzalez v Google. A quick refresher To recap: This case was brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez. Gonzalez was murdered during a 2015 ISIS terrorist attack in Paris. Her family doesn’t just hold her killers to fault—they also think Google’s YouTube aided and abetted the crime. Its algorithms actively recommended ISIS recruitment videos to the terrorists who killed Gonzalez. The argument here is that Google’s not just hosting third-party ISIS videos like any other platform might. Its technologies are intervening and recommending them. They challenged Google at a lower court—which…

