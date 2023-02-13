A consultation paper exploring quality of service (QoS) parameters for 5G will be published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a report in The Economic Times. The paper should be out in the next four to five months, the report added. The telecom regulator is also planning to review existing service quality standards (2G, 3G, and 4G) in an upcoming meeting with telecom operators on February 17, 2023. An official told ET that the regulator intends to make these standards “stringent” so that rural areas are not neglected by telcos. Why it matters: The development is notable as the introduction of uniform parameters is likely to benefit users especially in rural areas as it will ensure that telcos do not compromise on quality in a bid to roll out their 5G services before their competition. The companies are in the middle of rolling out 5G across states and were hoping to cover most regions by this year. Details about the upcoming meeting: The meeting was announced by TRAI on February 2, 2023, in which it said that quality of service (QoS) improvement was an “ongoing exercise”, and requires “close assessment and monitoring”. The regulator plans to discuss measures and action plans for “improvement in QoS, review of QoS standards, QoS of 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications”, as per its press release. The release also explained that TRAI monitors the performance of various telecom services by collecting Performance Monitoring Report (PMR) on a quarterly basis. What…
News
India’s telecom watchdog may deliberate on quality standards for 5G: Report
