Got A Question for the Indian Government? Open WhatsApp and Ask A ChatGPT bot

The IT Ministry’s Bhashini team is building a ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot to generate answers to questions, reports the Indian Express. Officials working on the project are “non-committal” about when it’ll be publicly released.

Tell me about this chatbot?: The chatbot relies on answers generated by the latest AI fad on the block—ChatGPT. Questions can be asked through voice notes. The chatbot will reply with a voice response too. It supports 12 languages currently, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, and English.

Who does this help? Why does it matter?: This WhatsApp ‘search engine’ (for lack of a better term) hopes to serve rural and agrarian populations, who depend on government schemes “the most”, reports the Express. Translation: beneficiaries can ask the chatbot questions about various schemes that are relevant to them. While this could be a very useful tool for Indians, ChatGPT’s ability to provide factual answers is also something to think about. Misinformation on government schemes being potentially delivered to unsuspecting beneficiaries is a pain point that needs addressing.

ChatGPT makes up plausible-looking responses that are often wrong, because that is how it works. It is an inference engine with no ability to fact check. This development must be read with the earlier announcement making the PIB Fact Check the sole arbiter of truth online. https://t.co/kUbffavR9Q — Kiran Jonnalagadda (@jackerhack) February 13, 2023 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How will that language model work?: First, you need large datasets in regional languages which ChatGPT can be trained in and then used. The government’s Bhasha Daan initiative comes in here—this project is crowdsourcing “voice datasets” in different Indian languages. People can contribute by recording voice samples in Indian languages by reading a piece of text. They can also type out a sentence being played to them, or translate text from one language to another. “We also have a vast database of all the languages that Doordarshan telecasts in. So we have used the language model on the chatbot using these datasets,” an official told the Express.