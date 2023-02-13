wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Got A Question for the Indian Government? Open WhatsApp and Ask A ChatGPT bot

A timeline for rollout remains unknown, but the idea is to reach a wider population that knows and uses WhatsApp

Published

The IT Ministry’s Bhashini team is building a ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot to generate answers to questions, reports the Indian Express. Officials working on the project are “non-committal” about when it’ll be publicly released.

Tell me about this chatbot?: The chatbot relies on answers generated by the latest AI fad on the block—ChatGPT. Questions can be asked through voice notes. The chatbot will reply with a voice response too. It supports 12 languages currently, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, and English.

Who does this help? Why does it matter?: This WhatsApp ‘search engine’ (for lack of a better term) hopes to serve rural and agrarian populations, who depend on government schemes “the most”, reports the Express. Translation: beneficiaries can ask the chatbot questions about various schemes that are relevant to them. While this could be a very useful tool for Indians, ChatGPT’s ability to provide factual answers is also something to think about. Misinformation on government schemes being potentially delivered to unsuspecting beneficiaries is a pain point that needs addressing.

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

How will that language model work?: First, you need large datasets in regional languages which ChatGPT can be trained in and then used. The government’s Bhasha Daan initiative comes in here—this project is crowdsourcing “voice datasets” in different Indian languages. People can contribute by recording voice samples in Indian languages by reading a piece of text. They can also type out a sentence being played to them, or translate text from one language to another. “We also have a vast database of all the languages that Doordarshan telecasts in. So we have used the language model on the chatbot using these datasets,” an official told the Express.

Why not build a portal or website? Why WhatsApp?: The government’s use of the messaging platform is deliberate here, said the officials speaking to the Express. It helps bridge the digital divide. In India, “even those with relatively low digital literacy know their way around the app,” they noted.

What next?: Currently, ChatGPT generates answers from a dataset with information until 2021. In short: it doesn’t generate answers based on real-time information. The chatbot is limited by this for now reports the Express—it “can only respond to simple queries about government schemes, among other things”. But, if ChatGPT evolves beyond this limitation, then the chatbot’s potential could be bigger. People could also enquire about if they’re eligible for a scheme, for example.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why does this use case sound familiar?: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadells spoke about a model of the chatbot at the World Economic Forum this year, after being shown a demo. According to the officials speaking to the Express, he was “impressed”.

“He [a farmer] expressed a complex need in one of the local languages. This got translated and interpreted by a bot and a response came back saying go to a portal and here is how you will access the programme…And, it [ChatGPT] completed it [the query] and the reason why it was able to complete it was that the developer building it had taken GPT [General Purpose Technology] and trained it over all of the government of India documents and then scaffolded it with the speech recognition software,” said Nadella.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Read More

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ